Why fans think Dua Lipa's new song is about ex Romain Gavras

The theory has legs

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Dua Lipa's new song is a bop.

"French Exit," off the popstar's album Radical Optimism, was released over the past few days, and already fans have a theory as to who it might be about.

The song is ostensibly about Dua breaking up with someone by doing a "French exit," also known as ghosting.

The chorus goes: "It's not a broken heart if I don't break it / 'Goodbye' doesn't hurt if I don't say it / And I really hope you'll understand it / Only way to go is a French exit"

And one of the verses appears to explain the reason behind the breakup: "Maybe time away will make it make sеnse / I'm better at a clеan break than leaving doors open / I know you're gonna say I shoulda stayed till the end / But right now, I can't give you what you want"

Immediately after Dua announced the tracklist for her album, fans singled out "French Exit" as being about her ex Romain Gavras (who is French), and now that the song is out, fans are not changing their minds.

Obviously, Dua herself hasn't — and is unlikely to — directly confirmed or denied whether the song is about Romain.

Instead, she has said about the track that it's "definitely different from anything anyone has heard" in her previous music.

Meanwhile, Dua and Romain — a director of films and music videos — had a short relationship last year, and if one source is to be believed concerning the romance, one that definitely tracks with the lyrics of "French Exit."

"Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love," an insider told The Sun in December.

"She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour." AKA a French exit? Who's to say.

