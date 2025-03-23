These five looks prove Doechii is a fashion icon in the making
Versatility is the word
If there was one A-lister who was the talk of the town during Paris Fashion Week, it was Doechii. Coming off the backend of a stellar Grammy win and walking the DSQUARED2 Autumn/Winter 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week, the rapper has proved she is not only a rising star in music- but in fashion as well.
Working with some of the most influential fashion houses and styled by Sam Woolf, the pair have been able to take on some of the artist's most popular fashion successes and curate an authentic wardrobe that reflected Doechii's personal style whilst tapping into classic brand style cues.
Drawing inspiration from some music industry greats like Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu for her street-style looks, the versatility in her style is one of the most refreshing things to note about her fashion week debut.
Below, we have rounded up some of Doechii's must-see looks that I *really* can't stop thinking about.
Street Style
Praised on social media for nodding to two industry greats, Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu, Doechii stepped out in a pair of baggy jeans with an unbuttoned striped shirt, indigo hat, and Valentino peep-toe kitten heel shoes, finishing off the look with a striped tie acting as a makeshift belt—a total 90s hit in our eyes.
Chloé Autumn/Winter 2025
Doechii brought the OG authentic boho girl to Chloé's Autumn/Winter 2025 show. Pairing her billowing nightie-inspired dress with a faux-fur shawl, she wore absolutely no shoes, proving it doesn't get any more boho than that.
Schiaparelli Autumn/Winter 2025
For Schiaparelli's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, Doechii graced the FROW in a sculpted, cinched waist look from the house's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Featuring a tiered silhouette with a denim corset at the bodice, the look was completed with signature Schiaparelli gold jewellery and peep-toe heels.
Acne Studios Autumn/Winter 2025
Personifying the 'office siren' aesthetic, for Acne Studios' Autumn/winter 2025 show, Doechii wore a full look from the brand in a contrasting plaid silhouette with a cinched-in panel at the waist. Finishing the look with a pair of peep-toe heels and reading glasses for the ultimate cool-girl look.
Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2025
If there's one thing we learned from Doechii's fashion week style, it's that she flawlessly channels each house's aesthetic, down to the hair and makeup. For Tom Ford's long-awaited Autumn/Winter 2025 show, Doechii transformed into the ultimate Tom Ford woman by opting for a black one-piece paired with tights and stilettos, complete with a sleek fur jacket and a cigarette.
Le Grand Diner du Louvre
Dressed in Valentino Haute Couture, Doechii attended the Le Grand Diner du Louvre. Dubbed the French capitol's take on The Met Gala, Doechii opted for an embellished canary yellow gown that marked Alessandro Michele's couture debut at Valentino.
