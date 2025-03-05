These are the 10 must-see looks from Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre

There's no denying it's been a busy week in Paris, from Paris Fashion Week kicking off with Dior's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection yesterday afternoon to the French capital's take on the Met Gala- we're anxiously awaiting what the rest of the week has in store.

This is especially true for those red carpet aficionados who already miss the stellar looks associated with award season. Luckily, Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre rounded up the fashion set, delivering plenty of must-see looks. The fundraising event celebrated the Louvre Couture exhibition that recently opened on January 24th and featured a Michelin Star-approved dinner plus an exclusive tour of the exhibition.

In attendance were a plethora of prominent figures within the fashion industry, from famed designers to fashion models and Hollywood A-listers known for their contributions to the industry. Sourcing some of the most sought-after vintage pieces and fresh of the runway looks.

From Barbara Palvin in a structured cream Iris Van Herpen dress, to Carla Bruni in a John Galliano Autumn/Winter 1997 gown, these are our top 10 must-see looks from the night.

Barbara Palvin in Iris Van Herpen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carla Bruni in John Galliano AW97

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Rutherford in Vetements

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keira Knightly in Chanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Hill in Iris Van Herpen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid in Moschino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balenciaga

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Sawai in Dior

(Image credit: Getty Images)