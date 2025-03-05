These are the 10 must-see looks from Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre
From Carla Bruni to Gigi Hadid
There's no denying it's been a busy week in Paris, from Paris Fashion Week kicking off with Dior's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection yesterday afternoon to the French capital's take on the Met Gala- we're anxiously awaiting what the rest of the week has in store.
This is especially true for those red carpet aficionados who already miss the stellar looks associated with award season. Luckily, Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre rounded up the fashion set, delivering plenty of must-see looks. The fundraising event celebrated the Louvre Couture exhibition that recently opened on January 24th and featured a Michelin Star-approved dinner plus an exclusive tour of the exhibition.
In attendance were a plethora of prominent figures within the fashion industry, from famed designers to fashion models and Hollywood A-listers known for their contributions to the industry. Sourcing some of the most sought-after vintage pieces and fresh of the runway looks.
From Barbara Palvin in a structured cream Iris Van Herpen dress, to Carla Bruni in a John Galliano Autumn/Winter 1997 gown, these are our top 10 must-see looks from the night.
Barbara Palvin in Iris Van Herpen
Carla Bruni in John Galliano AW97
Kelly Rutherford in Vetements
Keira Knightly in Chanel
Taylor Hill in Iris Van Herpen
Philippine Leroy Beaulieu in Balenciaga
Doechii in Valentino
Gigi Hadid in Moschino
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balenciaga
Anna Sawai in Dior
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.
