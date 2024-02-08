Citizens of Humanity launches jeans made from regenerative cotton

The production of denim has a significant impact on our planet, not least because of the chemical-intensive and soil-degrading method of growing cotton.

Citizens of Humanity's Regenerative Cotton campaign – fronted by supermodel and environmentalist Shalom Harlow – seeks to address this. The iconic denim brand has teamed up with Advancing Eco Agriculture to develop a data-measured standard for growing regenerative cotton. Dubbed Integrity Grown™, it promotes practices that lower chemical inputs and water usage.

The brand's Regenerative Cotton collection features some of their most iconic styles – from the baggy, Y2K-inspired Ayla jeans to the staple Marlow shorts – all crafted from this sustainably produced cotton.

Citizens of Humanity tapped sustainability activist Shalom Harlow as the face of the campaign. 'Frankly I couldn’t think of someone more perfect, who personifies this project, more than Shalom,' said Jared Freedman, VP of Marketing at Citizens of Humanity.

'Regenerative cotton offers an alternative for our highly polluting fashion industry by creating substantial climate changes through healing the ecosystem of our soil, our communities and ultimately our planet,' says Harlow.

'I want the clothes that I wear to enable healthy practices for the farmers that grow our cotton and caretake the land that we ALL rely on for a cooperative, supportive and thriving future.'

So far, 11 farmers in the U.S. and 3 farmers in Turkey are part of Citizens of Humanity Group’s Regenerative Cotton Program. Created to empower and encourage more cotton growers to transition to regenerative practices, it supports farmers with the financial, technological, and educational resources needed to successfully transition to regenerative cotton growing.

