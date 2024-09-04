It's official: these are the 100+ most sustainable brands in the world for 2024, according to top pros

Here at Marie Claire UK, September only means one thing: it's time to announce our annual Sustainability Award winners. Back for its fourth year, our awards celebrate groundbreaking products, innovative business models, and leaders truly going to extra mile to build a better tomorrow.

Sustainability and conscious consumption are woven into the fabric of everything we do here at MC UK. For over three decades, we've been championing brands who walk the walk and talk the talk when it comes to safeguarding our future on this precious planet. With each year that passes, the importance of living more sustainably becomes more vital - and, with this in mind, we've rigorously judged every entry to make sure the companies and products that have come out tops are ones you can trust.

From the best B-Corp fashion companies prioritising the planet over profit, to beauty brands innovating with clever eco-friendly ingredients, to home and lifestyle essentials with impressive carbon credentials, we've got you covered.

After all, in the words of scientist, climate activist and MC UK Sustainability Awards judge Doctor Jane Goodall, "What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

Ready to meet the most sustainable brands and products in the world right now? Keep scrolling.

Meet the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards winners 2024

How we judged our entries

For the second year running, we partnered with B Corp sustainability advisory Seismic to analyse and evaluate the entries and select our winners alongside the Marie Claire UK team of experts.

A leading force for change within the corporate sector, Seismic is committed to helping corporations understand and meet their sustainability goals, and we're delighted to have their expertise on board again this year, setting us apart from other industry awards and ensuring all our winners are championing genuinely sustainable practices.

The expertise doesn't end there, however. We've also put together a guest panel of over 50 of the most high-profile sustainability experts, company founders, thought leaders, consultants and activists in the business. Find out more about our judging panel, here.

Once again, the entrants have been asked to submit evidence of their commitment to their sustainability claims, which were rigorously reviewed by our panel to prove the credibility of claims. We assessed factors such as human rights in supply chains, promoting circularity in the life cycle of products, reducing or reusing water, and use of packaging or food waste, alongside many more.

So, if you're ready and willing to commit to meaningful change in your consumption, without further ado - keep scrolling and click the categories below to find out our winners.

Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

An insight into last year's awards...

Check out our 2023 winners here, and find out more about the past judges, too.

We couldn't be more excited to bring you this year's award winners, and we hope that these pages can help us all move towards greater awareness in our consumption, making small changes that add up to a big difference.

And you'll be pleased to hear that we've offset the carbon footprint of our (virtual, of course) awards ceremony by planting magrove trees in partnership with Nula Carbon, while the winners receive a carbon-neutral bamboo trophy.

Marie Claire UK has determined the award winners in accordance with the judging criteria and with the information provided by the entrants. All information provided by the winning brands is published in good faith.