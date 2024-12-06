Dior in Scotland: An exclusive look into the making of the brand's Cruise 2025 show

Unveiled this summer, Dior's Cruise 2025 collection was an enthralling Scottish experience that perfectly captured the country's traditions, roots, and symbolic identity. Taking place in the lavish Drummond Castle gardens, avid attendees witnessed a cultural celebration like no other.

As expected the collection was the culmination of expert craftsmanship and on this occasion included bespoke Dior tartan, tweeds and kilts all painstakingly chosen and designed by Creative Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri herself, alongside Scotland's longest standing mills. Luckily for those who weren't among the celebrities, influencers, and fashion set in attendance, the Maison has released an exclusive hour long film with behind-the-scenes footage following Maria Grazia as she travels to Scotland.

In a YouTube documentary titled Dior in Scotland, the brand reveals never-before-seen scenes of Maria Grazia Chiuri's artistic process:

Revealing an exciting immersion from the brand's Parisian Archives straight to the runway, viewers can witness the collaborative process between Dior's atelier and Scottish artisans from conception straight to the final product. All whilst seamlessly merging the brand's meticulous aesthetic with the country's traditional motifs, resulting in a mesmerising collection.

Feminist historian Clare Hunter illuminates the collection's journey with her essay Embroidering Her Truth: Mary, Queen of Scots and the Language of Power*, which explores the late sovereign. A great source of inspiration for this collection.

Focusing on the boundless diversity that lies in its ancestral culture, Chiuri made Scotland's patrimony shine through by emphasising the country's importance and infinite diversity. The film highlights scenes of Chiuri collaborating with household names Harris Tweed Hebrides and Johnstons of Elgin, as well as artist Pollyanna Johnson and the founders of the brand Le Kilt, Samantha McCoach and her grandmother.

All of these worked in unison to give life to the collection that showcased Dior's infamous silhouettes.

Dior in Scotland is now available to stream on Dior's official YouTube channel.