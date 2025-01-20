A popular theory around the upcoming Traitors twist is going viral

The Traitors is undoubtedly the most talked-about series of the moment, with the BBC reality show concluding its third season this week. And from Claudia Winkleman's iconic knitwear and the behind the scenes secrets, to executive producers revealing the trick to getting cast, The Traitors has been all anyone can talk about.

The show sees 25 contestants go head to head, with the two secret teams ('Faithfuls' and 'Traitors') working against each other to eliminate players before the Friday night finale.

Then, when the majority of contestants believe that there are no 'Traitors' left, they can vote to stop the game. The last 'Faithfuls' standing will then split the £120,000 prize pot between them, but if a 'Traitor' is left in the game, they will take the entire cash prize.

A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer) A photo posted by on

As The Traitors enters its final three episodes, there are just eight contestants remaining. And with only six 'Faithfuls': Alexander, Francesca, Jake, Leanne, Joe and Freddie, as well as two 'Traitors', Minah and Charlotte, the show could take any direction.

However, it looks as though a major twist is about to give one player a key advantage, with host Claudia Winkleman suggesting that the game is going to take an unexpected turn.

At the end of last Friday's episode, Winkleman teased a plot twist, telling contestants: "I'm going to award one of you with an extraordinary power that has the potential to turn the entire game on its head." And following the announcement, the camera panned to a close up on a book called 'The seer'.

With the show loosely based on the party game 'Mafia', also known as 'Werewolf', online fans have predicted the upcoming twist, with 'the seer' playing an important role in the well-known game.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by BBC (@bbc) A photo posted by on

"In the game 'Werewolf'... The Seer is arguably the most powerful and important Villager," read a theory on X, posted by Super TV.

"The Seer targets a player, and the Moderator silently indicates whether that player is a Villager or a Werewolf," the post continued. "The Seer must then find a way to use that knowledge to help the Villagers, without becoming the next target themselves."

It is therefore thought that one of the remaining 'Faithfuls' will be given this advantage by Winkleman. And after learning the identities of the 'Traitors', it will be down to them to persuade the other 'Faithfuls' without arousing suspicion.

The Traitors is available to watch on BBC, with new episodes released every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.