This is how buying shoes is going to change from now on

With non-essential stores set to re-open on the 15th June, whilst we are still in some sort of lockdown, our shopping experience is going to be very different.

First off, you will need to follow social distancing rules, and perhaps have to queue outside as there will only be a certain amount of customers allowed in at any given time.

Of course, you’ll also have to remember to bring a face mask and potentially some gloves too, but what you might not have thought of protecting are your feet, and that’s about to change.

Shops such as Schuh, Kurt Geiger and Dune will be re-opening and adding extra measures to ensure their customers’ health & safety, and that includes spraying shoes with disinfectant and asking customers to put on disposable socks when trying shoes on.

For example, Dune has stated that it will ‘encourage you to wear disposable pop socks when trying on footwear’, whilst Schuh announced that shoes tried on but not nought will be ‘sprayed with disinfectant before being put back into stock’.

And if you’re worried about not being able to return shoes bought in those circumstances, then don’t worry. Your consumer rights will stay the same, meaning you can still return the shoes after having bought them (as long as they haven’t been worn of course).

They will simply be disinfected after being returned and before being put back on the shop floor.