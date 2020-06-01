When will Zara stores re-open?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It seems strange to think about going out to shop for items other than groceries, however clothing shops are set to open very soon, this month in fact, and yes, that includes Zara.

In France, when Zara re-opened on the 14th May, there were queues around the block, and given the UK’s love of the high street store, it’s likely to be the same here.

So when exactly will you be able to shop there? From the 15th June according to the Government.

It announced last month that, ‘all other non-essential retail including shops selling clothes […] will be expected to be able to reopen from 15 June if the government’s 5 tests are met and they follow the COVID-19 secure guidelines, giving them 3 weeks to prepare.’

Those three weeks will help retailers make their shops safe for shoppers, which might include a one-in-one-out system, as well as plastic windows at the checkout and contactless payment.

‘Businesses will only be able to open from these dates once they have completed a risk assessment, in consultation with trade union representatives or workers, and are confident they are managing the risks. They must have taken the necessary steps to become COVID-19 secure in line with the current Health and Safety legislation,’ the announcement said.

So provided that Zara stores comply with all these, you should be able to get your Zara fix IRL really soon, though of course you can still shop online.

It’s worth noting that some chains are only opening certain branches to begin with, so it’s worth checking whether yours is included to avoid a wasted journey.