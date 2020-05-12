Where to buy reusable fabric face masks right now

Face masks are now becoming the norm, and no, we’re not talking about the pampering kind. In fact, according to the new guidelines set out by the government this week, ‘people should wear face-coverings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and where they come into contact with others who they do not normally meet, such as on public transport or in some shops’.

Since the PM has advised that surgical face masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, most people are turning to reusable fabric face masks instead.

Do I need to wear a face mask?

The government also clarified that you should wear a face mask as a protection to others, so that you don’t inadvertently spread germs if you are asymptomatic. You should still cover your face though, making sure it fits nicely over your chin, mouth and nose, and don’t touch your face after putting it on or taking it off, and of course wash your hands.

Do face masks work?

As mentioned previously, face masks are mainly to protect others rather than the wearer, and fabric face masks won’t be as efficient as medical grade ones, but they are better than nothing, especially if you can wash and reuse them. The fabric used also makes a difference, as it should be able to filter particles, for example, silk doesn’t according to studies, so make sure you do your research.

Where to buy face masks

If you’re not a dab hand at sewing, fear not, you don’t have to make your own (though if you do, here are the guidelines) as loads of fashion brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Here are a few options you can buy now, including some stylish ones because it can’t hurt either. As an added bonus, certain brands are donating part of the sales to charities.

Please note some of these have been very popular and are pre-order only, which means you might have to wait a little longer for the masks to be made and shipped.