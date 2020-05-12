Where to buy reusable fabric face masks right now

Face masks are now becoming the norm, and no, we’re not talking about the pampering kind. In fact, according to the new guidelines set out by the government this week, ‘people should wear face-coverings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and where they come into contact with others who they do not normally meet, such as on public transport or in some shops’.
Since the PM has advised that surgical face masks should be reserved for healthcare workers, most people are turning to reusable fabric face masks instead.
Do I need to wear a face mask?
The government also clarified that you should wear a face mask as a protection to others, so that you don’t inadvertently spread germs if you are asymptomatic. You should still cover your face though, making sure it fits nicely over your chin, mouth and nose, and don’t touch your face after putting it on or taking it off, and of course wash your hands.
Do face masks work?
As mentioned previously, face masks are mainly to protect others rather than the wearer, and fabric face masks won’t be as efficient as medical grade ones, but they are better than nothing, especially if you can wash and reuse them. The fabric used also makes a difference, as it should be able to filter particles, for example, silk doesn’t according to studies, so make sure you do your research.
Where to buy face masks
If you’re not a dab hand at sewing, fear not, you don’t have to make your own (though if you do, here are the guidelines) as loads of fashion brands have jumped on the bandwagon. Here are a few options you can buy now, including some stylish ones because it can’t hurt either. As an added bonus, certain brands are donating part of the sales to charities.
Please note some of these have been very popular and are pre-order only, which means you might have to wait a little longer for the masks to be made and shipped.
Florence Bridge face mask, £12
The brand have created a collection of unisex facemasks that come in a range of colours, prints and fabrics. They are machine washable and can be tied in multiple ways to secure to the face. 25% of sales will be going to @fuelourfrontline charity who are delivering essential groceries to hospitals around the UK. They will not necessarily protect you from coronavirus but will stop you from spreading your own germs - protecting those around you.
Pearl Lowe Liberty face mask, £25
These are double lined and printed on 16 momme crepe de chine silk, with an effortlessly luxurious matte finish. £5 from the Liberty face masks will go to the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust in support of paramedics, health care workers and the communities that use these services during this difficult time.
Reformation pack of 5 masks, £28
These are non-medical, reusable masks with ties. Prints and colors within the shipments will vary; you may get a variety of prints and colors or ones that are all the same and not necessarily assorted.
Brora Liberty print face mask, £19
£10 from every mask will go to the NHS Charities Together; the rest covers VAT, fabric, lining, sewing and transport. They are made of 2 layers of Liberty print cotton - 1 layer of nonwoven TNT fabric.
EDEL’INE L’EE pack of three masks, £40
This is a pack of three barrier masks, cut from our original pattern, and made of 100% Nonwoven Spunbond Polyproylene - the fluid resistant, breathable fabric used to make surgical masks. Although not a medical-grade N95 or P3, this design fits similarly closely to the face with no gaps (surgical masks are normally not designed to be air-tight, they’re only designed to protect the wearer from splashes).
Lavender Hill Clothing cotton face mask, pack of 3, £25
The triple-layered 100% cotton face mask comes with elastic ear loops and a cotton pouch. They are washable and reusable, and for each pack bought, the brand will be donating three facemasks to the Katherine Low settlement.
The Mighty Company masks, from $20
The masks are made by hand from their fabric archives and lined with 100% antimicrobial cotton tightly woven together to prevent the spread of germs, in line with the CDC guidelines. The fabric is from French mill, Malhia Kent, renowned for creating many of Chanel’s iconic tweeds. For each mask bought, one will be donated to the Mission Homeless Shelter in LA.
MOTHER 2-pack face mask, $20
The set of 2 non-medical, reusable masks is made with the brand’s heritage pints from years past, and lined with 100% cotton. Sales from the masks in April went to No Kid Hungry who are making sure kids across the US get the food they need – during school closures and all year long.
MARC CAIN mouth and nose mask, £25
The mouth and nose mask, with a tie strap, is made of soft jersey, washable at 60°and the covers mouth and nose optimally. Thanks to the breathable material, breathing is easy when wearing the mask.
CASETiFY reusable cloth mask, £12
The reusable face masks are made with breathable cotton materials, washable, and fitted with a filter to help fight the spread of illness. Plus, with every purchase of the CASETiFY Reusable Cloth Mask, a surgical mask will be donated to a health worker in need.
paisie adjustable non-surgical face mask, £6
This is a 2 layer mask so you can insert your own filter into your mask (please note, the brand does not sell these filters.) Whilst these masks are not a substitute for medical-grade ones, when used properly and with a filter they will help to contribute to less particle transmission. They are being sold at cost price.
RAILS NON-MEDICAL MASKS (5 PACK), £25
Each pack contains 5 reusable masks made from assorted custom RAILS fabrications in 100% cotton. For every pack purchased Rails will donate a pack to essential workers and businesses in their local communities.
FEMME LUXE Nude Check Print Hygiene Mask, £2.99
This face mask comes with am amor filter.
100% cotton face masks, £9.50 on Etsy
Masks are made from 2 layers of 100% cotton fabric and have a filter pocket for inserting a napkin or filter.