You can now buy Bottega Veneta at T.K.maxx

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you missed out on the Black Friday sales, don’t worry, because there’s still plenty of time to get yourself a designer bargain.

A month after Daniel Lee announced his departure from Bottega Veneta, the Italian luxury label he is credited for putting back on the fashion map, items from his early collections have ended up heavily reduced on T.K.maxx.

We’re talking discounts of up to 79%, which, given that the brand doesn’t officially do sales, is pretty spectacular. WWD first spotted the bargains last week, revealing that over 100 items had been placed online, including a leather jacket for £999.99, which originally cost almost £5,000.

Naturally, good news travels fast, so most of the items have since sold out, however you can get your hands on these lovely ballerina shoes for just under £200.

If you live in London, you might have more luck in store, and the Tottenham Court Road one has a particularly great designer offering, which you’ll find under the Gold Label section.

Videos you may like:

You can usually find some gems from the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Balenciaga, Moschino and – if you’re lucky – Gucci in there so it’s well worth a rummage.

This does raise the question of whether there is too much overproduction going on with designer labels, especially as they don’t do sales and so are therefore likely to end up with dead stock.