Introducing Burberry’s latest icon, the Lola bag

Few do covetable and timeless designer handbags like British heritage label Burberry, and the Lola bag, is no exception.

Re-introduced in a new campaign – shot by Torso Solutions and styled by Suzanne Koller – featuring Bella Hadid, Lourdes Leon, Jourdan Dunn and Ella Richards, it packs a lot of attitude.

Handcrafted in Italy, it is a soft silhouette punctuated with the Thomas Burberry Monogram clasp and a polished chain strap, which celebrates the heritage of the brand and its founder, Thomas Burberry.

It also comes in many iterations, from different sizes to various fabrics, from Italian-tanned leather, to cotton canvas and raffia, and classic colourways including black and camel as well as punchy shades like primrose pink, orange, sky blue and bright red.

How you choose which style is for you depends on your mood, since the bag is all about attitude. As per Riccardo Tisci, Burberry Chief Creative Officer, ‘Lola, at the very core, embodies an attitude – she is strong, sensual and intelligent all at once. An ode to strong women the world over.’

The campaign sees the models on horseback, another nod to the house’s history.

‘For the campaign, I really wanted to celebrate that attitude and all of the facets that make up the Burberry woman, so together with Torso, we created a fantasy world where she is free to exhibit her strength and be captured in all of her beauty from every angle. Strong women have always inspired me beyond limitations, and Bella, Lourdes, Jourdan and Ella embody that spirit. They represent femininity at its most powerful and the essence of that attitude that is inherently Lola,’ says Riccardo.

Jourdan Dunn concurs, adding, ‘The Lola attitude embodies being strong yet graceful and fierce yet gentle. It means having the confidence to be yourself and have a unique point of view, staying curious and challenging norms. Not taking no for an answer and having self-confidence; that’s the Lola attitude.’

The bag is available to buy now. A true new icon.