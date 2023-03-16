Pamela Anderson just walked the runway at the Boss show in Miami

It's official. Pamela Anderson is *the* moment. After launching back into the spotlight this past January with a Netflix documentary, (opens in new tab) Pamela Anderson has yet again become a centre point in the cultural zeitgeist. Last week she attended the Versace show in Los Angeles (opens in new tab), and just a few hours ago she walked the runway for BOSS opening the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 catwalk show (opens in new tab).

While BOSS (formerly known as Hugo Boss) usually hosts its fashion shows during Milan Fashion Week, this year the brand chose to stage its Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Miami. And it was certainly a star-studded affair, both on and off the runway. On the catwalk, we spotted the likes of Naomi Campbell, recently retired celebrity stylist Law Roach, musician DJ Kaled and the aforementioned Pamela Anderson.

While off the runway, the attendees' list included the stars of Daisy Jones and The Six, Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone, as well as Demi Lovato, Tiffany Haddish, Christine Quinn and more.

In terms of the clothes, this season BOSS focused on a relatively neutral colour palette comprised of mainly black, white, pale yellow and shades of grey. Tailoring was a key element of the collection, in both the men's and women's wear displays. The looks included double-breasted suits, trench coats, tailored vests and more.

A motif that ran across the collection was the reimagining of the button-down shirt. Shirt sleeves were draped around models' necks in the form of scarves and were seen peeking out from the bottom of various tailored blazers and waistcoats.