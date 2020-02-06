Introducing the slinkiest, most perfect little black dress

I am always on the lookout for the perfect little black dress. You know the one, versatile enough to be worn day or night, classic enough to stand the test of time, but categorically not boring.

Well I think I may have just found the holy grail of LBDs, courtesy of ethical London jewellery brand Alighieri (all will be revealed, bear with me), and label BIAS, which only launched last year but is making a name for itself thanks to impeccably cut silk slip dresses.

The two brands have teamed up to do what they do best and the result is this: the slinkiest black slip dress, with the most delicate golden chains instead of straps, hand-crafted in Alighieri’s Hatton Garden Studio.

For the designs, Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani was inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy again, and all dresses illustrate a tale of romance and tragedy.

At the minimalist side of things, we have the Ball and Chain dress, which features delicate gold chain straps, finished with a tough molten gold ball.

However, if you’re feeling dramatic, I recommend you let yourself fall in love with the Tapestry at Dawn slip, which has a detachable pearl and gold necklace should you wish to add even more drama.

As with all collections, each dress is unique, and prices range from £275 to £495. Wear them during the day with a masculine blazer and chunky flat boots, or in the evening on their own with the most naked of sandals. You won’t regret it.