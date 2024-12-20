I've done the research and these are the best plus-size pieces to shop this party season

While party season can be one of the funnest times of the year, it can also be frustrating for those who aren’t a straight size. Mini skirts, body-con dresses and arm-bearing tops are often designed with ultra-thin bodies in mind, meaning that as the nights get longer and calendars get busier, finding enough well-fitting yet high-glam party outfits can be a real challenge.

Dressing up should never feel limiting — although, it often is as size inclusive brands are few and far between. However, some brands are putting this at the forefront of their agenda, without compromising on fashion. There’s a new wave of London designers, as well as high-street favourites, that are catering to all types of bodies.

Here are some of the best party-ready pieces to buy now, to build the ultimate festive wardrobe.

Shop plus-size party dressing

M&S Sequin Top £35 at M&S Christmas equals co-ord season in our books, and high-street favourite Marks & Spencer have plenty of options. This forest green sequin top and trousers are both available up to a size UK 24, making for an easy, throw-on outfit that serves high-glamour.

M&S Sequin Trousers £55 at M&S You can also separate the pieces for different occasions and make your wardrobe work smart, not hard.

ASOS Curve Waistcoat £45 (was £50) at ASOS Any plus-size person knows that tailoring is the trickiest trend to buy into, due to poor design factors like specialised patterns. However this studded waistcoat from ASOS, which runs up to a UK 30, has a slit back and button-front, meaning it will sit flatteringly on any body. You can also wear open, layered over a T-shirt or dress, to add a flash of sparkle.

Never Fully Dressed Velvet Dress £99 at Never Fully Dressed We love that Never Fully Dressed shows their styles on different body types, so you can imagine what it will look like on before placing an order. This burgundy velvet, lace-trimmed slip dress with cut-out front detail might just be the ultimate Christmas party dress — yep, we said it. Runs up to a size UK 28.

Karoline Vitto Metal Ladder Gown £1,500 at Karoline Vitto It’s safe to say that we are totally obsessed with Karoline Vitto. With all pieces made in-house in the brand’s London studio, and sizing going up to a UK 28/30, the namesake label from the Brazilian-born designer is fast becoming a favourite amongst those with curves. This metal ladder gown has been seen on the likes of Kelly Rowland and Sza, and has major wow factor.

Damson Madder Lauren Mini Dress £66.50 (was £95) at Damson Madder This hot pink mini dress from Damson Madder has a shirred, structured bust, which is balanced by ultra-voluminous sleeves and a skirt which kicks out at the waist. Basically, flattering on everyone and anyone! The bow adornments are the cherry on top of a perfect party dress, which goes up to a size UK 20.

Rixo Milly Leopard Coat £485 at Rixo Never underestimate the power of a coat to transform (or create) an outfit. This felt leopard print style from Rixo goes up to a size UK 26 and is a timeless classic. Wear with low-denier tights, winged eyeliner and statement earrings for a night out on the town.

Good American Palazzo Jeans £150 at Selfridges Good American is known for its well-fitting jeans in a wide range of sizes, and these palazzo pants are no exception. Despite their flowing silhouette, they’re actually made from a stretch-denim blend, with a concealed zip-fly fastening at front, meaning you’ll feel ultra-secure while wearing them. The all-over embellishment makes them perfect for the dancefloor.

Sinead O’Dwyer Satin Top £355 at Browns Fashion Irish designer Sinead O’Dwyer has been making waves in the industry for her ultra-inclusive approach to fashion. Her spring/summer 2025 show at Copenhagen Fashion Week this summer made history by having blind activist Lucy Edwards walk the runway accompanied by her guide dog. This tie-front satin top, in a party-perfect shade of champagne, would work worn alone for ultra sexy vibes or layered on top of a shirt or mesh long-sleeve body. The straps are adjustable, so you can make it fit exactly as you wish.

Kai Collective Ruched Cotton Dress £250 at Kai Collective Kai Collective was founded in 2016 by former fashion and travel blogger Fisayo Longe. This ruched cotton dress is the most festive shade of red imaginable, and is available up to a 5XL, which translates to a UK 22. The structured waist panel proves that plus-size should never mean hiding behind baggy sack dresses.

Dipesa Birthing Venus Swarovski Tank Top Visit Site As Rihanna pointed out earlier this year, there is a distinct lack of designers making good tops. However this mesh vest from Greek designer Di Petsa is a super sexy, party-appropriate option. Running up to a size UK 20, the figure-hugging fabric and Swarovski embellishment will light up any room you’re in.

Needle & Thread Evie Off-Shoulder Micro Mini Dress £325 at Needle and Thread This off-the-shoulder sequin mini dress was made for party season. Running up to a size UK 20, trimmed in baby pink tulle and complete with a mesh built-in bralette (so you don’t need to worry about straps ruining the look), this is ticking all of our boxes.

Marina Rinaldi Viscose Shirt £195 at Marina Rinaldi Sometimes a shimmery shirt is all you need — the fact that this one from Marina Rinaldi also has matching slit-front trousers makes it even better. Going up to a size UK 28, this is a comfortable yet incredibly chic party season option to add to your rotation.