Snuggly and stylish loungewear to make you feel extra cosy at home

We might all be staying at home for the next few weeks to stop the spread of the Coronavirus (seriously people, the longer you break the social distancing rules, the longer we’ll be here for), and while it’s still nice to dress up as part of a ‘normal’ routine, there’s no denying the mood-boosting factor of cosy clothes.

One step away from being in your actual pyjamas or nightwear of choice, loungewear can be both chic and comfortable, and that right there is the key.

You can go down the premium route and invest in some lovely cashmere pieces that will last you way beyond the lockdown period. Go all out with a knitted trouser and jumper combo, or mix and match. A cardigan paired with a midi slip skirt is very on-trend for spring/summer 2020.

On the more casual side of things, cotton t-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms are always a good idea, and can look incredibly cool, just ask Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

I’m also a big fan of robes, which you can just throw over anything from a slip dress to pyjamas.

If you’re a bit strapped for cash, then the good news is the high street has some excellent purse-friendly options. Zara Home has an incredible loungewear line, as do Arket and M&S – I’ve been gifting my family their cashmere jumpers for years, always a hit.

From hoodies to cashmere jumpers and long-sleeved t-shirts, shop my edit of the best loungewear below.