Chloé launches Chloé Arts in celebration of women artists

Chemena Kamali can do no wrong. First, the Chloé Creative Director (who was appointed in October last year) reimagined the beloved 'old Chloé' for a new era; now, she is celebrating women artists with the launch of Chloé Arts.

Chloé Arts' mission is to herald the creative work of women, nurture emerging artists, and create fresh, interdisciplinary conversations between fashion and art.

Artist Mie Olise Kjærgaard photographed by Hasse Nielsen / Chloé (Image credit: Hasse Nielsen / Chloé)

To introduce the initiative, Kamali invited Danish artist Mie Olise Kjærgaard to exhibit eight paintings – including one exclusively commissioned by the fashion house – at the Chloé Paris flagship store. Kjærgaard is known for her large-scale paintings that explore freedom and energy – which is very much in line with Chloé's free-spirited femininity.

Guests gather at the Chloé Paris flagship for the launch of Chloé Arts. From left to right: Zoey Deutch and Chemena Kamali; Soo Joo Park; Ella Richards; Karlie Kloss (Image credit: Chloé)

The first edition was celebrated with a cocktail party at Chloé's flagship in Paris. Kamali and Kjærgaard hosted friends of the house, including models Karlie Kloss and Ella Richards, artists Petra Collins and Chloe Wise, model and musician Soo Joo Park, actor Zoey Deutch and Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece.

Impeccably dressed and arty? It's a good time to be a Chloé girl.

Visit Chloé's Paris flagship at 253 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris to see this first edition of Chloé Arts