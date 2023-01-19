Jenna Ortega says she has some regrets over the viral Wednesday dance

Since Tim Burton's Wednesday (opens in new tab) landed on Netflix last year, Jenna Ortega (opens in new tab) has become a household name.

The hit show sees the actress taking on the role of the iconic Wednesday Addams, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia and Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and has quickly gone on to become one of the most watched series on the streaming service - ever.

But if there's one thing that fans have been absolutely obsessed with, it's the dance.

At Nevermore Academy's school dance, Wednesday struts her stuff to Goo Goo Muck by The Cramps and it has inspired a viral trend of those wanting to emulate her moves.

While it has become one of the most popular social media trends in recent months, it turns out that Jenna wasn't so sure of the scene.

Walking the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes (opens in new tab), Jenna told Entertainment Tonight that the dance led to some regrets that kept her up at night.

She said: "Some of the moves I had planned, some of it was [improvised]. That was one of the scenes that I stay awake at night thinking about.

"There was so much I could have done and should have done. So, the fact that anyone has shown any appreciation or even tried it themselves is unfathomable to me."

The rising star also added that she had a hand in script changes too, especially when she felt that some of her character's lines didn't quite match her personality.

Jenna explained: "I remember there’s a line where I’m talking about a dress and initially she was supposed to say: 'Oh my God I’m freaking out over a dress, I literally hate myself'.

"And I was blown away because that sounded like… it was just a bunch of little things like that. I felt like we were able to avoid a lot of dialogue in an attempt to make her sound human."

Wednesday has been such a hit with fans that a second season has already been confirmed, although details about the plot and cast have been kept tightly under wraps.

Fingers crossed we won't be waiting too long!