The Love Is Blind UK trailer is officially here and it’s going viral

Love Is Blind UK is officially on its way, set for release next month, after years of the highly-anticipated spin-off show being teased.

Yes, following the success of the cult classic US reality show (six seasons and counting!), Love Is Blind has finally moved across the pond. And with just weeks to go for the 11-episode series to drop, Netflix has released the already-viral trailer.

Love is Blind: UK | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The UK show's premise will remain the same as the US original version, seeing 30 single individuals date each other in pods separated by a screen, coupling up and getting engaged without seeing their betrothed.

The following weeks of the social experiment will determine whether love is truly blind, seeing the newly engaged couples meet, move in and live together, and finally meet at the altar to either say "I do" or as season one's Damian put it: "I do... not".

Love is Blind: UK | Meet the Cast | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The series will typically air in three instalments, with the first four episodes landing on Netflix on August 7. But instead of Vanessa and Nick Lachey (obviously) at its helm, the UK spin-off will be fronted by Busted singer Matt Willis and TV presenter Emma Willis.

The famous duo have been married since 2008, sharing three children together - Isabelle, Ace and Trixie. And while the couple is out of the dating game, they are self-proclaimed superfans of the show, both speaking openly about their excitement to be involved with the UK version.

"I love to play matchmaker with my friends and love LOVE, so I am so excited to be co-hosting the first-ever UK version of Love Is Blind," Emma Willis has explained of the upcoming series. "I'm intrigued to see people connect on a purely emotional and mental level right off the bat, without visuals playing a part. Plus - you're getting double Willis!"

“I’m so excited to be presenting the UK version of Love Is Blind with Emma," Matt Willis has added. "We love the show!

"It’s been such a dream working together and fascinating to watch the process unfold. Experiencing this new project side by side has been really amazing and I can’t wait for people to come on this journey with us.”

Love Is Blind UK will premiere in three instalments, with the first four episodes set to land on Netflix on August 7. The second instalment will premiere on August 14, before the last two episodes (including the Love Is Blind reunion) will air on August 21.

We will continue to update this story.