One star from The Perfect Couple had major “doubts” about his involvement

The Perfect Couple is the most talked-about show of the moment, making non-stop headlines since its highly-anticipated Netflix release.

The new drama series is based on the bestselling murder mystery novel by Elin Hilderbrand, diving into the secrets of the wealthy Winbury family after a guest is found murdered on their Nantucket estate over a high-profile wedding weekend.

And from the A-list names (Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy to name a few), to the viral dance sequence and its surrounding drama, The Perfect Couple is all anyone can talk about.

The Perfect Couple | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

It was Liev Schreiber, the actor behind the leading role of Tag Winbury, who made headlines this week, as it was revealed that he needed some convincing to come onboard.

Yes, according to the nine-time Emmy nominee himself, he very almost didn't sign on to the project, with Schreiber having doubts over the role.

“I had my doubts in the beginning,” the 56-year-old actor explained in a recent interview with TheWrap. “You know, the character’s such a douche. I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’.”

Ultimately, Schreiber explained it was the opportunity to work opposite Nicole Kidman, who played his onscreen wife, Greer Winbury, that convinced him to come onboard. Not to mention, the chance to work with director Susanne Bier.

“[Susanne Bier] really opened it up and said there would be improv," Schreiber recalled. "[And that] we would be able to find the sort of comic elements of it and the duality and the fullness of it, and it just sounded like it would be really fun."

On reflection, Schreiber has since explained that he's very happy with his decision to come onboard, recalling: “I’m thrilled with how it turned out for the most part.”

The Perfect Couple is available to watch on Netflix now.