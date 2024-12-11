There's an exciting new twist in The Traitors season 3 - and it'll really test 'trust'
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and while December means Jo Malone Christmas scents and Sabrina Carpenter's festive Netflix special, it also means we're that bit closer to another season of The Traitors UK.
That's right; the infamous sprawling castle estate in the Highlands is preparing for another batch of contestants to bring new chaos - and very little calm. The BBC show has been an enormous success since it launched in 2022 (partly due to the twenty strangers engaging in a game of psychological cat and mouse, partly because of Claudia Winkleman's exceptional winter dressing) and last year 6.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Harry scheme his way to the £95k jackpot.
So what can we expect when The Traitors UK returns for season 3? The show will kick off on New Year's Day, with the first episode airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 1st January 2025. During a Q&A for BBC, Claudia confirmed that viewers can look forward to 'more knitwear' and 'quite a lot of tweed' (hurrah!) - but she also added that things will be shaken up a little bit.
When asked about the series, she admitted she couldn't share too many details - but said: "What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust! I can’t wait for everyone to see."
She also added: "The missions in series three are really, really exciting. I love the missions and I really hope that people love them. They keep getting bigger and better, and this year have more stakes in the bigger picture of the game than ever before."
Excited? Same.
The Traitors UK season 3 will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Wednesday 1st January 2025.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
