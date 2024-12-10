Why Sabrina Carpenter says filming her Netflix special was 'a s*** show'

Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter is known for being very real, and her comments about filming her recent Netflix special are no different.

A Nonsense Christmas came out on 6 December, a holiday gift to us all, and has been a huge success with Sabrina fans everywhere. But judging by what the popstar has to say about the making-of, it wasn't all fun and games behind the scenes.

"It was a lot of fun. We actually shot it in two days, so it was kind of a s**t show — but in the best possible way," the "Espresso" singer explained to Vogue Arabia.

"A Christmas s**t show, which is way better than normal ones, because everyone’s festive and dressed up. You can’t really be mad when everyone is dressed like Christmas. And I’m so lucky that my friends were a part of it, that just made it all the more fun."

As you probably know by now, Sabrina invited some amazing guest stars to join the special — musical and otherwise. She sang duets with none other than Chappell Roan, Shania Twain, Tyla and Kali Uchis, and also invited her show-biz pals Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele and Jillian Bell.

All in all, the singer could not be prouder of the result.

"I’ve always wanted to make it," she told Vogue Arabia. "It felt like my own little variety special; It’s something that’s so sweet and fun, and I’m so proud that we accomplished it this year. There was just no time [to make it]; I feel like I blacked out, and we shot it. I don’t know what happened."

Even though making A Nonsense Christmas wasn't the most relaxing experience ever for Sabrina, it definitely paid off, as people have been absolutely raving about it online. Their one complaint? That the songs from the special aren't available to stream as standalones. Sometime soon, perhaps?

