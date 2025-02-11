We finally have details about one of The White Lotus season 3 storylines

It's almost time for The White Lotus season 3. Hurrah. After a two year wait, Mike White's award-winning show is back with a stellar cast, epic location, and so much drama that he recently admitted the plot was born out of an actual fever dream. The trailer alone will raise your heart rate, and fans have been working endlessly to untangle the biggest clues from the video teaser.

And while we've all been tirelessly trying to uncover the exceptionally well-guarded storylines, many of the cast members have remained very tight-lipped. However, Natasha Rothwell, who is returning as fan favourite Belinda, has shared more details about what unfolds for her character - including the relationships we'll be seeing play out for her in season three.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Natasha shared that The White Lotus fans will get to see Belinda in a whole new light as we're introduced to her son, Zion, who is played by Nicholas Duvernay. During season one, the spa manager was befriended by wealthy guest Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and almost went into business with her - until the millionaire decided not to invest in her proposal. But this time around, Belinda is travelling to the Thai resort where she'll be spending time with her grown-up son. And she might also enjoy a little romance this time around.

She told the site: "Nicholas Duvernay is an amazing actor and I'm so excited for the world to meet him. He's so bright and so talented and so symmetrical and good-looking."

Discussing their on-screen dynamic, Natasha continued: "I think it's really cool to play a mother of a son that is in adulthood. Me, personally, I had to figure out a new relationship with my parents when I was an adult, it's like okay, they're real people and they're human and humans make mistakes.

"I think we see that relationship burgeoning, of them learning each other in a new way, because he's been away at grad school and so to see him as an adult and to give him a little bit of space in this environment is pretty fun."

As for any hints about Belinda's romantic relationships, the actress declined to share too many details - but did say that she 'should hope' her character has fun this season as 'everyone else is getting boned', adding: "I think we get to see Belinda outside of her work uniform and I'll leave it at that."

Interesting.

For UK fans, episodes ofThe White Lotus season 3 will drop every Monday at 2am GMT, starting from 17th February, and are accessible with a NOW TV plan or Sky subscription.