The White Lotus season 3 is just a few weeks away, and details about the plot have been kept tightly under wraps. Although returning cast member Natasha Rothwell admitted that the upcoming season is 'bigger' and 'more insane' than the previous two, information about what fans can expect has been scarce - until now.

This week, HBO released the first full trailer for The White Lotus season 3 and we finally have some clues about the interlinking storylines. As the teaser opens, guests are told that they'll leave 'an entirely different person', before a flashing montage of parties, guns and boat trips. Rothwell already confirmed that her character, Belinda, would not be visiting the Thai resort as a wealthy guest, and was instead involved in an exchange programme between the international hotels. From the trailer, we also learn that Jason Isaacs plays a family man hiding his impending financial downfall from his wife and kids, while Blackpink's Lisa stars as Mook who, to a backdrop of gun crime, ominously tells a fellow hotel employee: "You have to be stronger than this to do this job."

However, one of the most intriguing plot threads features Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins. They play a couple at the stunning resort, and their noticeable age gap is quickly addressed as she encourages her boyfriend to get a facial, quipping: "The lady at the airport thought you were my dad."

But we actually have much more information about the pair than initially meets the eye. Aimee's character Chelsea looks out at the beautiful scenery and states that they 'should always live like this', suggesting that, unlike most guests at the hotel, they don't live the life of luxury. But the nature of their relationship is quickly thrown into question, as her assertion that they were 'brought together by the cosmos' is met with an eye roll from Rick. This is particularly interesting when followed with a clip of him skulking around in a bar and Googling a mysterious couple, as Mook narrates: "Everyone who comes to Thailand is either hiding from someone, or they're looking for someone."

Will this unassuming couple be a pivotal part of the season 3 storyline? We'll have to wait and see. But one thing is for sure - the latest instalment is set to be huge.

The White Lotus season 3 will air on Max on 16th February 2025.