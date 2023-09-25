Why Sex Education season 5 is definitely not happening

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sex Education season 4 landed on Netflix last week, and it has been a journey since the Moordale students first entered our lives back in 2019.

While the characters have had their own ups, downs and personal transformations over the years, the cast has also been catapulted into the limelight with Emma Mackey named the 2023 BAFTA Rising Star and successfully establishing herself in Hollywood, Simone Ashley captivating audiences in Bridgerton and Ncuti Gatwa ready to lead the way in Doctor Who.

A lot has changed for Otis, Eric and Maeve over the years, and the show has become a firm Netflix favourite. However when the date for Sex Education season 4 was announced series creator Laurie Nunn also revealed that this season would be the last.

Despite the fact that the show has a loyal following well into the millions (season 3 reportedly pulled in 55 million viewers in the first month of its release), there's a very understandable reason behind the untimely goodbye.

In a post shared on Instagram titled A Letter To Fans, she wrote: "A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty. The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings.

"We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It's been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it's made some of you feel a little less alone too."

Explaining why it was time to say goodbye, Nunn explained: "Writing this feels bittersweet, as we've decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

"We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can't wait to share it with you.

"Goodbyes are the worst, but let's celebrate all the good times we've had."

Sad? Same. Might be time to go and binge watch seasons 1, 2 and 3 again.

Sex Education season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.