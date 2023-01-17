The extraordinary villa from The White Lotus is now available on AirBnb

If you're a fan of the award-winning show The White Lotus - which, by the way, has been renewed for a third series (opens in new tab) - you may just recognise this stunning Italian villa.

The gorgeous home appeared in the second season of The White Lotus, which also starred the one and only Jennifer Coolidge, who recently won a Golden Globe for her appearance in the show as eccentric billionaire Tanya McQuoid.

However, unlike Jennifer's character, Villa Tasca is very much alive and kicking - and is even available to rent on Airbnb.

Located in Palermo, the estate transports guests back to the 1500s and features 20 acres of gardens, four bedrooms, with ensuite bathrooms and a beautiful swimming pool.

But you'll have to save for the privilege of staying there as it's a bit pricey.

(Image credit: AirBnb)

Two of the characters, Harper and Daphne, visited the villa in the second series of the dark comedy, with Daphne persuading Harper they should stay overnight in the luxury villa while their husbands stayed at the hotel drinking until the early hours.

If you're a massive fan of the HBO series, which also won Best Limited Series at this year's Golden Globes, then you may want to walk in their footsteps and take a few selfies while you're there.

Be prepared for a rather hefty bill though, as it will cost you a cool £5,000 a night. So better start saving now.

Of course, you and a few friends could club together to stay at the very lavish villa, which also boasts a double staircase guiding guests up to its main floor.

The living and dining rooms also feature grandeur high ceilings, tall windows, and Italian art such as landscape paintings, plus Italian handmade rugs overlaying the polished stone floors.

(Image credit: AirBnb)

If you love staying in a grand bedroom, it doesn't disappoint as all sleeping quarters are decorated with details such as gold-edged portraits, carved wooden wardrobes and marble bathroom tiles to make a statement in each suite.

In the series, we also saw Daphne and Harper around the villa's swimming pool which is surrounded by beautiful, lush gardens.

Other rooms and services you'll get for your £5k a night price tag include a billiards room, music room, bar, and full-service staff while you're there.

The villa starts from £4,874 per night for exclusive use, with a three-night minimum stay.