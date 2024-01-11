One wild prediction about The White Lotus' third season looks like it could actually be happening

The White Lotus became an immediate cult classic after its 2021 release, propelling Jennifer Coolidge and the entire cast to super stardom.

The acclaimed show sees a series of glamorous (and tortured) guests descend on the White Lotus hotel, first in Hawaii, and then in Sicily for season two. And from major award nominations to our first IRL White Lotus couple - Meghann Fahy and Leo Woodall, the show is still getting the world talking.

This is unsurprisingly also down to its upcoming instalment, with season three officially in the works. And from casting announcements and location reveals to some pretty wild theories, The White Lotus' third season is all anyone can talk about.

(Image credit: © 2022 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

One particularly wild theory about The White Lotus season three has been doing the rounds, and following the announcement of the new cast, it looks like it could actually be happening.

Fans of the HBO show predicted the return of a character from the first season - Belinda, the manager of the resort spa in Maui, played by Natasha Rothwell, something that has now been confirmed.

Belinda was one of the main characters in The White Lotus' first season, almost going into business with Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), who offered to help her open a spa of her own. At the end of the show's first season however, McQuoid changes her mind, not wanting to depend on another transactional relationship, and leaves Belinda behind.

Rothwell's character was noticeably from the show's second season, but she was referenced by McQuoid, who at one point recalled to her assistant Portia that she sometimes wished she had gone into business with the spa manager.

Following Tanya McQuoid's death at the end of season two, orchestrated by her husband Greg, and the lack of confirmation where her money went, fan theories have been speculating about who inherited her fortune. While her husband is the likeliest recipient, some wild fan theories are predicting that it is actually Belinda who will inherit McQuoid's fortune, and that her season three return will see her finally open her spa with Tanya's fortune.

We will continue to update this story.