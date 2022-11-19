'The White Lotus' has been renewed for a third series

Rejoice Jennifer Coolidge fans - The White Lotus has just been renewed for season three. The award-winning show, which centers on the salacious lives of guests and employees at a luxury resort, is set to return in a brand new location following the roaring success of season two.

The much hyped return of The White Lotus saw 1.5 million people tune in to watch the second series’ premiere according to Variety, with its first season scooping up ten Emmys including a Supporting Actress win for Jennifer Coolidge.

HBO made the announcement yesterday, revealing that the Mike White series would follow “a new group of guests at another White Lotus property.” The moving locations appear to be a recurring trend for the series, as the show’s first season was set in Hawaii and its second in Sicily with stars such as Aubrey Plaza joining the cast.

Aubrey Plaza in season 2 of The White Lotus (Image credit: HBO)

White added in a press release, “I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

Little information has been shared about what the third series will entail, as well as whether any current cast members will return for another round. Coolidge did however share news of the season three announcement on her Instagram stories.

The White Lotus first premiered last August, centering on the issues faced by both the guests and staff of a luxury Hawaiian resort. Set over the course of a week, tensions come to a head and shine a spotlight on the not so glamorous lifestyle of the rich and famous. Its second series has since followed a similar format - only set in Italy with a new cast of characters.

A post shared by aubrey plaza (@plazadeaubrey) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Plaza shared some sweet behind-the-scenes photos from season 2 on Instagram last month, which showed her and her co-stars Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy and more enjoying la dolce vita. Calling them “some of the most beautiful and talented people,” she wrote in her caption, “What a trip.”

Season 2 of The White Lotus is currently streaming on HBO Max.