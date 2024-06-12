Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are 'in talks' for a Practical Magic sequel

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are reportedly "in talks" for a sequel to their cult 1998 movie Practical Magic. According to Variety, not only are Sandra and Nicole set to star in the upcoming film, but they're also slated to co-produce it. Akiva Goldsman - who co-wrote the original screenplay - will be on board too, and is writing this second movie.

For those who have never had the pleasure of seeing this 90s classic, Practical Magic follows the lives of the two witch sisters Sally Owens (played by Sandra) and Gillian Owens (played by Nicole), who are at the mercy of a longstanding family curse and orphaned, then raised by their aunts in a small and closed-minded town. Throughout the film, Sally and Gillian attempt to break the curse which was started by their matriarch Maria Owens, who cast a spell on herself so that she would never be hurt by love again. This curse trickled down to the two sisters - and, frustratingly, to their every love interest.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, the original was a bit of a box office flop, but like with many other pieces of pop culture it has since developed a cult following online — and it obviously doesn't hurt that it stars two of Hollywood's most famous women, either. While Practical Magic 2 is only in the very early stages of pre-production, you can rent the original film on Amazon Prime.

Nicole most recently starred in the TV show Expats, and currently has nine projects in pre-production, according to her iMDb page.

Sandra's last movie appearance was in 2022's Bullet Train and she is also set to star in Vigilance, a film that's currently in pre-production. The actress announced in March 2022 that she would be taking a break from acting to focus on her family.

Excited? Same.