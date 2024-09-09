Eve Hewson from Netflix’s The Perfect Couple has a very A-list family
The Perfect Couple is undoubtedly the most talked-about show of the moment, ranking number one on Netflix since its highly-anticipated release last week.
The new drama series is based on the bestselling murder mystery novel by Elin Hilderbrand, diving into the secrets of the wealthy Winbury family after a guest is found murdered on their Nantucket estate over a high-profile wedding weekend.
And from the A-list names (Nicole Kidman and Meghann Fahy to name a few) to the viral dance sequence and its surrounding drama, The Perfect Couple is making non-stop headlines.
It is the cast that has got the world talking the most, particularly the show's star Eve Hewson, whose name has skyrocketed to A-list status since the show's release.
However, on closer inspection, the 33-year-old actress has been running in A-list circles her whole life, not only starring in major projects from Bad Sisters to Papillon, but coming from a very high profile family.
Yes, Eve Hewson is the daughter of none other than U2 frontman, Bono (Paul Hewson).
Hewson has spoken out about growing up around fame in the past, explaining the difficulties of not knowing whether people liked her for her or because of her family.
“I don’t really believe in other people’s opinions,” Hewson has now explained of learning to get validation from herself in a conversation with the New York Times. "Obviously it affects me, but I’ve learned to trust myself and trust my gut and trust my taste.
“When people come up to me and say, ‘You’re the crazy wife from that show on Netflix,’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you’re actually recognising me and my work,’" Hewson explained. "They probably have no idea of the connection or don’t even care. It’s a nice feeling.”
The Perfect Couple is available to watch on Netflix now.
