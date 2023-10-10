The Crown season 6 trailer has dropped - and there's a big change coming

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Crown fans have been waiting for the official release date of the sixth - and final - season. The popular Netflix show, which offers a fictional dramatisation of the lives of the British royal family, has had fans gripped since 2016 but the upcoming season has been confirmed as the last.

In the last instalment, the storyline will be covering events from 1997 to 2005 with the storylines covering everything from Princess Diana's relationship to Prince William and Kate Middleton's blossoming romance.

Netflix has released a trailer for The Crown season 6 and there are some surprises in there. Not only is Imelda Staunton returning to reprise her role as Queen Elizabeth II, but actors who have played the late monarch in the past - including Claire Foy and Olivia Colman - can also be heard in the voice overs. Will there be some sort of reflective scenes where all the former Queens join forces? Let's hope so.

Many of the cast members from season 5 are set to return. Elizabeth Debicki will be back as Princess Diana, with Dominic West continuing to play the Prince Charles while Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville reprising their roles as Prince Philip and Princess Margaret respectively.

The Crown viewers can expect a change to the format of the beloved royal retelling, however. Season six will be divided into two parts, with the first half set for release on 16th November, and the second instalment landing on Netflix on 14th December.

The first release will include four episodes which will tell the story of Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) before her tragic death in August 1997.

The remaining episodes - of which there will be six - are said to follow the young Princes, particularly William, as they navigate their lives without their mother. It will also cover Charles' relationship with Camilla, and William's relationship with his now-wife Kate Middleton (played by Meg Bellamy).

Excited? Same.

The Crown season 6 part 1 will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 16th November.