Strictly Come Dancing has announced an exciting update ahead of the show’s return

Blackpool at its finest!

Words by Sarah Finley

If you’re eagerly waiting for Strictly Come Dancing to come back to our screens next month, with a batch of new celebrities, then you’ll be excited about this news too.

Although the BBC dancing contest, which the Queen is said to be a big fan of, has been on our screens throughout the pandemic, there has been something notable missing – the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Every year since 2012, before the pandemic, the show would broadcast a live episode from the iconic seaside location – but Covid restrictions meant it wasn’t possible. However, after a two-year break, it’s officially back – with the creators of the show confirming they’ll broadcast one live episode from the ballroom this year.

Executive producer Sarah James told the BBC that the Strictly team are excited to get back to the iconic tower, adding: “It’s the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom this year.”

An inside source also told The Sun in July: “Blackpool week is such an important part of Strictly and everyone was gutted not to be able to go for the last two years.

“The production team are working out the logistics but everyone is feeling really hopeful that the show will be able to return there for 2022. And the fact that it will reach the landmark 20th series makes it all the more important.”

The show, which is also said to have an episode broadcast from Buckingham Palace this year, will star 15 celebrities – including actress Kym Marsh, comedian Ellie Taylor and ex-Bros singer Matt Goss.

Celebrating its 20th year, Strictly (which starts on 17th September) will also have a new theme this year – celebrating 100 years of the BBC, with stars dancing to theme tunes from some iconic BBC shows.

“We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary,” added James.

This themed week will run next to the show’s normal themes – which include Halloween week, musicals week and movie week.

We can’t wait to see their costumes and who wins the glitter ball trophy!