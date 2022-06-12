Strictly Come Dancing could be coming to Buckingham Palace

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And two royals are being eyed up for the competition

The royal family have made it known they are huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing – who isn’t?

There is no better way to show their support to the BBC competition than to host the event in a royal residence, which may well be happening later this year.

It has been reported Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla are in talks with BBC bosses to host a live episode from Buckingham Palace, and the Queen approves.

The Sun has reported there may even be a chance for the couple to dance with the ballroom professionals.

A source told the publication: “Charles and Camilla are very much driving this and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered.

“Strictly at Buckingham Palace is just TV dreamland. It should be a wonderful spectacle.”

It has been suggested the quarter finals, or semi finals, could be the episodes to air from the London palace later this year.

Conversations are being had over the logistics of it all, with Buckingham Palace’s ballroom, which has been large enough to accommodate 112 state banquets, and musicians for those royal engagements, being eyed for the dancefloor.

The source continued: “The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are, like millions of others, huge fans of Strictly Come Dancing – and so is the Queen.

“So there is a real desire and energy to make this happen. Holding the show at Buckingham Palace’s ballroom would be a wonderful treat as we celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. A lot of work needs to be done to get it over the line.

“Camilla and Charles would be delighted and honoured to host Strictly.

“The ballroom already has a gallery where musicians play during state banquets. It could be perfect for Dave Arch and his live band.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Strictly Come Dancing could get an even bigger royal takeover this season as the team are hoping to secure a royal contestant too.

England rugby sensation Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, is being eyed for the contest, as well as the Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor, in a bid to lift the highly-coveted glitterball trophy.

A separate source told The Sun: “The team are doing all they can.

“In the year of the Platinum Jubilee, it has been a real priority.”

Keep dancing!