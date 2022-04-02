The Queen is a fan of this TV show – and even voted

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen is reportedly a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing, the Duchess of Cornwall has revealed.

The 95-year-old royal has a long list of royal engagements to carry out, in person and virtually, but she still makes time for all-important down time, where she puts her feet up, enjoys a cup of Earl Grey and watches her favourite TV shows. At least, that’s how we imagine it.

Duchess Camilla has confirmed the Queen enjoys watching the BBC dance competition, and the entire royal family voted for the 2021 winner’s Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice.

Camilla, 74, and husband Prince Charles visited the EastEnders set this week, which is based in Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, where they took in the set, and spoke with the cast – including Rose.

The Mail Online has reported that Camilla gushed about Rose and her performance, which included a silent segment in one unforgettable routine in weight to honour the BSL community.

When the pair met, Camilla said: “Rose, the Strictly star. I said we were all voting for Rose, I don’t know how you did all those dances.”

Rose, 27, quizzed: “Can I ask you, does the Queen watch Strictly Come Dancing?”

To which, Camilla replied: “I think she does. She probably watched you.”

Rose was taking aback by the huge compliment. She later told the publication: “It was really funny because she’s a huge fan of Strictly Come Dancing and she mentioned that she voted for me which is so lovely, and her grandchildren watch it.

“It is amazing, so lovely. I mean come on, its the Royal family voting for me, sometimes you forget how many people watch the show, I am mind-blown.”

The Queen is also said to have a soft spot for The Kumars at No 42, which ran for seven series after it first aired in 2001, only to come to an end in 2014.

Speaking previously, journalist Phil Jones shared: “Even more astonishingly, proceeded to recite some of the one-liners from the grandma character, played by the brilliant Meera Syal.”