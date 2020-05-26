This Marauder’s Map face mask is a thing of pure wizardry

Harry Potter fans have been using their time in lockdown to re-read the books and re-watch the films (naturally). But they’ve also been enjoying lots of magical activities, such as playing Harry Potter Cards Against Humanity and giving this 3,000 piece Harry Potter puzzle a go.

And that’s not all there is for those who want to transport themselves to the wizarding world right now – you can also take part in this virtual Harry Potter escape room and make the most of the British Library Harry Potter exhibition online.

But if you’re looking for something which will blow your mind, a Marauder’s Map face mask now exists and it’s something very special indeed.

While we’ve been very excited about the magical Harry Potter beauty buys in the past – anyone else remember the Harry Potter beauty advent calendar? – this isn’t a lotion or potion to add to your skincare regime. This is fabric face mask with a little dose of wizardry.

Stefanie Hook, also known as @coloradopex on TikTok, shared a video of herself wearing a completely plain black face mask that looks pretty standard.

However, as the video continues and she starts to breathe under the mask, it suddenly transforms into the iconic Marauder’s Map – and it’s obviously amazing.

Want one? Same.

Well, luckily she’s selling them on her website so you can get your hands on your very own.

However, they’re currently out of stock – but will be available again from 29th May at 5p MDT according to the site.

In the meantime, back to the 3,000 piece puzzle.