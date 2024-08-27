The Emily in Paris season four part two trailer has been released and there's a major plot twist

Emily in Paris is the most talked-about show of the summer, with season four part two officially set to drop in a matter of weeks. And unsurprisingly, every EIP detail from the Gabriel-Emily-Alfie love triangle to the brand new characters coming onboard this season are going viral.

This weekend, Lily Collins (Emily Cooper herself) posted the new season four part two trailer to Instagram, and it looks set to feature a major plot twist - a surprise location change.

Yes, Emily in Paris will be heading to Rome, as Emily trades in macarons and berets for cannolis and mopeds. And judging by the already-viral trailer, she may even be getting a brand new Italian love interest, as the character of Marcello joins the EIP ensemble.

"All roads lead to Rome," Collins posted to Instagram. "The trailer for @emilyinparis season four, part two is officially here! Buckle up for a new city, new winter fashion, and new additions to Emily's ever-evolving love triangle. Finally, our girl gets to switch her vacation mode on. For a bit…"

This comes just days after Collins shared first look photographs of what's to come, posting: "A little something to tide you over until September 12. A first look at @emilyinparis season four, part TWO!! Let's see what happens when Emily takes a little Roman holiday..."

"This season does not disappoint," Collins has previously said of the upcoming instalment. "And I can't wait to show you all what Emily's been up to, where she travels, and of course, what she wears. Mark your calendars and get ready for another wild ride..."

Emily in Paris season four part one is available to watch now on Netflix, and part two is set to land on the streaming platform on September 12th.

We will continue to update this story.