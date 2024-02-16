One Day’s Leo Woodall opens up about his sweet bond with Ambika Mod

One Day is the series of the moment, with the David Nicholls remake landing on Netflix this month and becoming an instant cult-classic.

Based on the bestselling book, the series follows university friends Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew over the course of 20 years, with each chapter revisiting their relationship and circumstances every July 15th (St Swithin's Day).

For an actor, this is no easy feat, and with the plot covering some pretty heavy storylines, you need to have absolute trust and comfort in your co-stars.

This is something that Leo Woodall (One Day's Dexter Mayhew) opened up about this week, revealing in an interview with Variety that he and Ambika Mod (Emma Morley) shared a sweet bond.

“I think we met up for coffee, which then turned into a gin and tonic around lunchtime, the day before we went into pre-production, just to kind of have a natter,” Woodall explained to Variety about their friendship. “Pretty early, I guess we both realised that we were not alone in this big mountain that we thought we had to climb."

He continued: "We knew that we were going to lean on each other a bit, and we were lucky in that we did bond early, and and it made working a lot easier. I think maybe our friendship carried through on screen.”

(Image credit: © 2022 Netflix, Inc.)

“I just think it’s such a beautiful story," he added about David Nicholls' One Day. "It’s dubbed as a romance story, but there’s just so much life in it. There’s so many life events that these two characters go through. I think from from an acting standpoint, it was a wonderful, challenging kind of gift to be able to play a character at many different points in life.”

Well, this is lovely.

One Day is available to watch on Netflix now.