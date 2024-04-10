Bridget Jones is back, and she's swapping Colin Firth for Leo Woodall
The One Day star is officially joining the Bridget Jones universe
Two years ago, rumours were swirling that Bridget Jones 4 was secretly in the works and insiders claimed we could expect a 2024 release. Fast forward to February, and the speculation was at an all time high. It sparked opinion pieces about why a fourth instalment was not needed, countered by a defence of the millennial heroine, but there's one thing that everyone could agree on: like it or loathe it, Renée Zellweger's rumoured return caused a buzz.
The last time we saw Bridget it was 2016, she was hanging out with Ed Sheeran in a field, dating Derek McDreamy Shepherd (sorry, Patrick Dempsey), and preparing for the birth of her first child with potential-biological-father, Mark Darcy. All in all, Bridget Jones's Baby was probably the most chaotic (and least revered) addition to the Bridgetverse. However, everyone's favourite frazzled British woman is getting ready to return with none other than Leo Woodall in tow.
The upcoming film, titled Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, will seeThe White Lotus and One Day star joining returning cast members like Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson. Considering Leo has cemented himself as something of a Gen-Z romcom heartthrob in recent years, and with Bridget taking another stab at winning the hearts of the masses (particularly if she's hoping to win over a younger audience), it's a very clever move.
According to reports, Leo is tipped to play Bridget's new love interest. Although the titular character reunited with Mark Darcy at the end of the third movie, fans are predicting that the plot could follow author Helen Fielding's books - meaning that Bridget could potentially be a single mother looking for love on dating apps. The book of the same name, released in 2013, sees the famous singleton navigating love in a digital age, and teamed with the fact that Colin Firth has not been named in the cast list many are assuming that he won't reprise his role. Sob.
Hugh Grant, however, has been confirmed for Bridget Jones 4 - so if you've been secretly hoping for a toxic Daniel Cleaver-Bridget Jones reunion, you may well get it.
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is tipped for release in the US on Valentine's Day 2025, but we're still waiting for confirmation about UK release dates.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I'm a Health Editor who's tried 100's of shoes - these are officially the best gym trainers you can buy
For running, weight training, walking, and more.
By Ally Head
-
Princess Kate advised to change popular birthday tradition for Louis after royal controversy
"The conspiracy theories will continue anyway."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I bleach my long hair every six weeks - all I can say is thank goodness for the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner
Wash and care bond repair
By Katie Thomas
-
Leo Woodall's White Lotus girlfriend *finally* hard launches their relationship
!!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Leo Woodall on the 'horrible experience' of filming this key One Day scene
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
One Day star Leo Woodall actually comes from a very famous family
Recognise them?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde