A Bridget Jones follow-up could be on the cards teases Renée Zellweger

She's been on quite the journey

Bridget Jones movie first graced the big screen in 2001, and has seen a number of follow-ups released.

Now 21 years after the debut film, a fourth movie is reportedly in the works with Renée Zellweger tipped to reprise her role as the titular character – and with a son.

We have long followed Bridget on her journey through life, following her relationship struggles and career, which are based off the novels of the same name.

The upcoming instalment will see Bridget navigate motherhood, after Bridget Jones’ Baby saw her learn of her pregnancy and her attempts to discover who the father was, although the sequel almost never happened.

A source told The Sun producers have been working on the next movie “secretly”. Despite some naysayers believing the popular rom-com was over, filmmakers have insisted there is scope to keep the journalist’s journey going.

The insider said: “There have been few more successful or more popular rom-coms than Bridget Jones over the last couple of decades, but everyone thought this one was done for good.