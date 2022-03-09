Bridgerton’s season 2 soundtrack includes Rihanna

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It's full of musical goodies.

Sure, the storylines and the costumes are fabulous on Bridgerton, but the soundtrack – with its classical remixes of modern-day tunes – is pretty great too.

Last season we were treated to string quartet versions of top hits by the likes of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Shawn Mendes. Season 2 is not missing a beat, with reimagined versions of Diamonds by Rihanna, Sign of the Times by Harry Styles and Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball among a stacked soundtrack.

But it’s not just recent chart hits on the list; Madonna’s Material Girl, Nirvana’s Stay Away and Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know have also been given the special Bridgerton treatment. Those covering the songs include the Vitamin String Quartet, Kris Bowers, Hannah V, Joe Rodwell, Duomo, Steve Horner, Kiris and the Midnight String Quartet.

There’s also a tune that Bollywood fans might recognise: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, from the film of the same name, has been covered by Kris Bowers.

Other songs on the playlist include Dancing on My Own by Robyn, What About Us by Pink and How Deep is Your Love by Calvin Harris and Disciples.

Speaking to Tudum, Bridgerton’s music supervisor Justin Kamps said there was one cover in particular that he’s most eager for fans of the show to hear:

“I am excited about the Harry Styles cover, ‘Sign of the Times’, because that one was a pretty difficult clearance. That one took the longest to get everyone to sign off on. I think everyone will really love it, but, yeah, there are honestly so many songs that I’m just like, ‘these covers are so beautiful. I hope people like them!'”

Kamps also revealed some of the music that didn’t quite make it in to the show, but which he’s hoping they will find space for in the next season (season three and four are already confirmed). A big fan of the Olivia Rodrigo album, Sour, Kamps is keen to revisit covers of her tunes:

“We did get some Olivia Rodrigo string covers this season, but just didn’t find the right place for them. So, that’s something I would like to include because I just think her songwriting is great and it makes for some beautiful string quartet versions… there were also some great covers of Doja Cat and Dua Lipa that we got that we just didn’t quite find the right spot for…”

He also spoke about the reasoning behind using string covers of well-known pop songs in the popular Netflix series:

“It’s a good link for everyone to instantly recognize their own feelings in these characters that are in a very different environment than they are. But these songs that people know immediately help connect you even more to these characters.”

So, it’s official: it’s not just the storylines designed to make our hearts soar. Bridgerton season 2 is released on Netflix on the 25th March.