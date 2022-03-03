Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The hunky star follows in Colin Firth's footsteps in the new trailer

Get ready, everyone’s favourite raunchy period drama is back this month, we’re talking about Bridgerton of course.

New photos released on Tuesday (1 March) indicate the new series will be as colourful and sexy as the last. In one of the shots, Jonathan Bailey, who takes over as this season’s hearthrob from Regé-Jean Page AKA the infamous Duke of Hastings, emerges dripping wet from a lake à la Colin Firth in the 1995 adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

This is fitting as Bridgerton was largely inspired by the work of Jane Austen and her witty depiction of Regency England and the vicissitudes of courting and gender dynamics. Firth, now 61, crystalised the 90s BBC adaptation in the minds’ of the nation with his iconic emergance from a lake, sporting a very sheer, wet, white shirt. The original wet t-shirt contender, some might say.

As expected Twitter users have gone wild for the newly released images, with one user exclaiming:

“Where did this photo (and I think a few more) drop and HOW DID I NOT KNOW ABOUT IT UNTIL NOW.”

While another wrote: “SIR YOU GAVE US A DARCY MOMENT IM ETERNALLY GRATEFUL.”

The Caps speak for themselves.

Speaking about the new series, Bailey said he took his new role of leading man very seriously. ‘This season has kept me on my toes. I got really fit, I made sure to eat well and get loads of sleep, and everything else just seemed to fall into place.”

The new series follows Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton in his search for a wife. In the process Anthony gets involved in a love triangle with the two Sharma sisters Edwina and Kate even though Edwina is put forward as a match for Anthony.

“Kate and Anthony are drawn together like magnets. There is this animal primitivism and a wild attraction,” said Bailey.

The new series has been in production for over a year and a half now, after suffering delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The release date was finally revealed last month, with the hit show due to hit our screens and Netflix accounts on March 25.