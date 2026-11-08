November has a way of making us want to retreat. The days are shorter, the temperatures are dropping, and suddenly an evening on the sofa feels infinitely more appealing than venturing out. But before you surrender entirely to hibernation season, there are plenty of good reasons to brave the cold.
Few trials have sparked a global reckoning quite like that of Gisèle Pelicot, whose extraordinary courage in waiving her right to anonymity forced a long-overdue conversation about rape, consent and the shame so often placed on survivors. Now, her story comes to the stage in The Pelicot Trial, a powerful piece of documentary theatre making its UK premiere at London County Hall. The one-off performance draws on testimonies, court records and psychiatric reports, with a cast including Kate Winslet, Brian Cox, Adjoa Andoh, and Ambika Mod. It will also be live-streamed worldwide for free, and you can catch up on Marie Claire’s coverage of the trial, as well as an exclusive interview with Pelicot’s daughter Caroline Darian.
When: Monday 30 November 2026, 6pm Where: London County Hall, London, and online Watch:Young Vic YouTube channel between 6 -10.30pm GMT on 30 November
Fashion heads north this November as The Fife Arms hosts its fourth annual Festival of Fashion. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Cairngorms, the three-day celebration brings together designers, artists and fashion insiders for conversations spanning style, craftsmanship and Scottish heritage. Highlights include a deep dive into Burberry’s iconic trench coat, a conversation with designer Nicholas Daley and an exploration of Mary, Queen of Scots’ relationship with fashion and power. Consider it a stylish excuse for a Highland escape.
When: Friday 13–Sunday 15 November 2026 Where: The Fife Arms, Aberdeenshire, Scotland,
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From muddy festival fields to the wardrobes of fashion’s most stylish, Hunter’s iconic Wellies are synonymous with British style. This November, the heritage brand celebrates its 170th anniversary with a giant boot-box pop-up in the heart of Covent Garden. Visitors can step inside the immersive installation to explore Hunter’s history and craftsmanship, alongside a festive shopping experience including exclusive products, personalised gifts and monogramming.
When: 9–25 November 2026 (closed from 5pm on 9 and 10 November for private events) Where: East Piazza, Covent Garden, London, by the Royal Opera House
TASTE
Marrion’s Bar
The best neighbourhood restaurants are the ones you can visit without an occasion in mind. This intimate, low-lit spot is all about the simple pleasures of good food, proper drinks and excellent company. The menu leans into nostalgic comfort food, from devilled crab rarebit and moules frites to pork schnitzel Holstein and tuna melt.
When: Wednesday–Saturday evenings Where: Marrion’s Bar, Hackney, East London
Thanksgiving might be an American tradition, but for one night only, Twenty8 NoMad will host a feast in the hotel’s atmospheric former magistrates’ court, complete with classic sides, generous sharing dishes, expertly paired wines and cocktails, and traditional pies for dessert. Expect a swanky take on American comfort food with all the trimmings. An excellent excuse to gather your favourite people around a table, and, for the uninitiated, try pumpkin pie (just like caramel in this writer’s humble opinion).
The Champagne Martini, a signature new serve combining Belvedere vodka, Champagne vermouth, poire eau de vie and aloe, is reason enough to make a beeline for Sweeties. Then there’s the floor-to-ceiling windows, a suitably seductive atmosphere and a cocktail menu overseen by acclaimed bartender Sophie Bratt; it’s the kind of place where “just one drink” can easily turn into an entire evening.
When: Throughout November 2026 Where: Sweeties, The Standard, 10 Argyle Street, London
Forget everything you think you know about jazz. EFG London Jazz Festival returns with ten days of boundary-pushing performances, unexpected collaborations and some of the most exciting voices. Taking over venues across the capital, this year’s programme hops between genres and generations, from Goldie reimagining drum and bass with a live orchestra to acclaimed vocalist Samara Joy and an evening inspired by Haruki Murakami’s legendary Tokyo jazz café.
When: 13–22 November 2026 Where: Various venues across London
What do our possessions say about us? And how much of who we are is shaped by what we can afford? Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, author and illustrator Mona Chalabi takes to the Southbank Centre to explore the complicated relationship between wealth, identity and inequality. Expect a fascinating examination of consumer culture, class and the ways money shapes our understanding of ourselves and each other.
When: Wednesday 18 November 2026, 7.30pm Where: Southbank Centre, London
What happens when ancient wisdom meets modern neuroscience? Soul x Science brings together leading voices in wellbeing for a day of thought-provoking talks, immersive soundscapes and sensory experiences designed to explore the connection between mind and body. The event moves between conversations on neuroscience, nutrition and nervous system regulation and more experiential sessions, including sound healing, guided meditation and breathwork. There’s even a dedicated Darkness Room, inviting visitors to disconnect from the outside world and tune into their senses.
When: Saturday 14 November 2026, 9am–6.30pm Where: 41 Portland Place, London W1B 1QH
READ
Choose Love edited by Inua Ellams
Ten writers, including Yomi Adegoke and Nikesh Shukla, tell the stories of people seeking asylum in the UK, examining the kindness, solidarity and human connection that can change lives. A moving counterpoint to the increasingly polarised conversation around migration.
Instantly recognisable for its intricate prints, rich colours and unmistakably British charm, the Liberty scarf has become a fashion staple passed down through generations. Now, a beautiful new coffee-table book explores the history, artistry and craftsmanship behind one of Liberty’s most enduring design signatures. Written by design historian and vintage scarf collector Paul Rennie, The Liberty Scarf draws on extensive archival research to trace the evolution of the accessory, from its artistic influences to its place in fashion history.
In this elegant collection of essays on creativity, storytelling and the private pleasures of literature, the acclaimed British novelist turns her attention to a lifetime spent reading, exploring the books that shaped her imagination and her relationship with writing.
Forget buying your Christmas decorations this year. Why not make your own? Independent Italian restaurant ALFI is bringing a little festive creativity to Spitalfields with a series of hands-on wreath-making workshops. Armed with a glass of prosecco, guests will learn how to create their own Christmas wreath using fresh seasonal foliage, dried oranges, pinecones, ribbons and decorative trimmings, with all materials provided and a finished creation to take home. And because crafting is hungry work, there’s the option to make an afternoon of it with ALFI’s Neapolitan pizzas, fresh pasta and Italian wines afterwards.
When: 15, 21 and 29 November; 5 and 13 December 2026 Where: ALFI, Spitalfields Market, London
To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Jimmy Choo is taking over Beaverbrook’s picturesque ice rink in the Surrey Hills, transforming the country house hotel into a pearl-inspired winter wonderland. Drawing inspiration from the fashion house’s Pearls of Wisdom collection, expect twinkling lights, playful design details and a suitably glamorous backdrop for an afternoon on the ice. Beaverbrook’s Skate & Dine experience pairs a 45-minute skating session with a leisurely lunch or dinner at one of the estate’s restaurants.
When: 10 November 2026 – 3 January 2027 Where: Beaverbrook, Surrey Hills
Sometimes the best way to reset is simply to get outside. Set within 383 acres of historic parkland in West Sussex, Borde Hill is embracing a slower approach to wellbeing, with a new programme that brings together movement, nature and restorative rituals. Expect everything from contemporary yoga and breathwork to functional strength training, alongside woodland walks and hot-and-cold therapy at the estate’s wood-fired Sauna Oreka.
When: Throughout November; Folde Deeper retreat on Saturday 14 November 2026, 10am–6.30pm Where: Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, West Sussex
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.