Wet-Weather Proof Your Wardrobe With These 5 Stylish Essentials

Look, we know this whole “wettest summer in 100 years” forecast is a bit of a bummer. Rumours of “50 days of rain” have been flooding our feeds, dampening everyone’s moods and summer dreams, but before you let out an understandable groan and pack away your sunny staples, the news of a soggy summer need not mean that your outfits have to suffer. If anything, it’s the perfect excuse to style up some of the pieces that may have been sitting at the back of your closet, waiting for their moment in the sun—or rather, rain.

Maybe you bought a designer trench on sale, but just haven’t quite figured out how to style it, or maybe you’re tired of wearing your well-worn wellies the same way. This is your chance to breathe some life into your trusty rain gear—or invest in some new ones—and give them the spotlight they deserve.

Take it from these stylish ladies who’ve managed to make wet weather dressing (dare we say it) fun. From matching accessories to umbrellas to serving infinite inspo for how to style flip flops, they’re proof that with just a few essentials and a sprinkle of creativity, there is such thing as gloomy-day glam.

PARASOL PAIRING

Umbrellas tend to be an afterthought, the unwanted accessory we begrudgingly shove into our purses or drag around town. But what if we made them a part of the outfit? Matching her bright orange parasol with her handbag and socks, Belgian influencer Tine Van Cauwenberghe proves that with a little consideration, the humble tool can actually make the look.

PUDDLE PROOF

A stylish pair of rain boots can actually make you excited to stomp in some puddles. Just look at the classic Chanel boots on ballerina Patricia Zhou, who paired them with a mini cheesecloth dress and denim blazer, or influencer Fiona Kim with her chunky combat boots worn with micro-shorts and leather blazer. The style lesson here is to let the boots do the talking and balance out weighty wellies with a boyish jacket.

SLIP n' SLIDE

When it comes to dressing up in spite of the elements, no one does it better than Scandi girls. After all, they were the ones who single-handedly made Havaianas a hot commodity when they wore dainty thong sandals with floaty dresses all over Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2018. Take a page out of their books when you don’t feel like soiling your shoes and pair your flip flops with printed frock. Extra points for matching the shoe hue to your sunnies.

HIGH SHINE

Grey days mean it’s patent’s time to shine thanks to its water-resistant nature. Watch it go from functional to statement by opting for an unexpected hue or silhouette. As shown on Jeanette Madsen, influencer and co-creative director of cult Danish label Rotate by Birger Christensen, a bright cherry patent skirt can transform a minimalist look when paired with otherwise muted staples.

COLOUR-COATED

Any responsible denizen of the United Kingdom likely owns a sturdy, gabardine trench, but what if you opted something other than beige? Influencer and queen of trench coat dressing Tamu McPherson makes a strong case for navy as she wears hers with a plaid mini skirt, cosy grey hoodie, patent loafers and socks, proof that style and comfort are not mutually exclusive. We’re partial to the Barbour x Roksanda collaboration that opened up a world of whimsical colourways to ensure rainy-day style is anything but boring.

