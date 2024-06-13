Wet-Weather Proof Your Wardrobe With These 5 Stylish Essentials

How to keep looking chic in the rain

Wet Weather fashion
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Rosana Lai
By
published

Look, we know this whole “wettest summer in 100 years” forecast is a bit of a bummer. Rumours of “50 days of rain” have been flooding our feeds, dampening everyone’s moods and summer dreams, but before you let out an understandable groan and pack away your sunny staples, the news of a soggy summer need not mean that your outfits have to suffer. If anything, it’s the perfect excuse to style up some of the pieces that may have been sitting at the back of your closet, waiting for their moment in the sun—or rather, rain.

Maybe you bought a designer trench on sale, but just haven’t quite figured out how to style it, or maybe you’re tired of wearing your well-worn wellies the same way. This is your chance to breathe some life into your trusty rain gear—or invest in some new ones—and give them the spotlight they deserve.

Take it from these stylish ladies who’ve managed to make wet weather dressing (dare we say it) fun. From matching accessories to umbrellas to serving infinite inspo for how to style flip flops, they’re proof that with just a few essentials and a sprinkle of creativity, there is such thing as gloomy-day glam.

PARASOL PAIRING

Umbrellas tend to be an afterthought, the unwanted accessory we begrudgingly shove into our purses or drag around town. But what if we made them a part of the outfit? Matching her bright orange parasol with her handbag and socks, Belgian influencer Tine Van Cauwenberghe proves that with a little consideration, the humble tool can actually make the look.

A post shared by Tine Van Cauwenberghe (@tinvcb)

A photo posted by on

Lewis N Clarks Umbrella Regenschirm, Orange
Lewis N Clarks Umbrella Regenschirm, Orange

Burberry Blue Check Umbrella | Harrods Uk
Burberry Blue Check Umbrella

Anna Coroneo lighting bolts umbrella

Lighting bolts umbrella

Orun Graphic-Print Wooden-Handle Woven Umbrella
Orun Wooden-Handle Umbrella

Versace Medusa Print Umbrella

Versace Medusa Print Umbrella

PUDDLE PROOF

A stylish pair of rain boots can actually make you excited to stomp in some puddles. Just look at the classic Chanel boots on ballerina Patricia Zhou, who paired them with a mini cheesecloth dress and denim blazer, or influencer Fiona Kim with her chunky combat boots worn with micro-shorts and leather blazer. The style lesson here is to let the boots do the talking and balance out weighty wellies with a boyish jacket.

A post shared by Patricia Zhou (@patricia_zhou)

A photo posted by on

Rubber Knee Boots
Rubber Knee Boots

Hunter Original Refined Tall Wellington Boots in Black Gloss
Hunter Original Refined Tall Wellington Boots in Black Gloss

Betty Rubber Ankle Boots
Betty Rubber Ankle Boots

Chanel rubber wellies boots
Wellington Boots

Otoki Women's Tall Vegan Rain Boots
Otoki Women's Tall Vegan Rain Boots

SLIP n' SLIDE

When it comes to dressing up in spite of the elements, no one does it better than Scandi girls. After all, they were the ones who single-handedly made Havaianas a hot commodity when they wore dainty thong sandals with floaty dresses all over Copenhagen Fashion Week in 2018. Take a page out of their books when you don’t feel like soiling your shoes and pair your flip flops with printed frock. Extra points for matching the shoe hue to your sunnies.

A post shared by Pernille Teisbaek (@pernilleteisbaek)

A photo posted by on

Havaianas Slim Flat Flip Flop 3.5 Bronze
Havaianas Slim Flat Flip Flop 3.5 Bronze

+ Paula's Ibiza Pebble Logo-Embossed Rubber Flip Flops
+ Paula's Ibiza Pebble Flip Flops

Saionara Leather Flip Flops
Saionara Leather Flip Flops

Super Loubi Studded Rubber Flip Flops
Christian Louboutin Studded Flip Flops

Gianvito Rossi Brown Shanti Embellished Leather Flip Flops
Brown Shanti Embellished Leather Flip Flops

HIGH SHINE

Grey days mean it’s patent’s time to shine thanks to its water-resistant nature. Watch it go from functional to statement by opting for an unexpected hue or silhouette. As shown on Jeanette Madsen, influencer and co-creative director of cult Danish label Rotate by Birger Christensen, a bright cherry patent skirt can transform a minimalist look when paired with otherwise muted staples.

A post shared by Jeanette (@_jeanettemadsen_)

A photo posted by on

Embossed Crinkled Patent-Leather Skirt
Embossed Crinkled Patent-Leather Skirt

Kitri Cornflower blue patent midi skirt
Penny Cornflower Blue Vinyl Skirt

Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Mini Skirt
Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Mini Skirt

High-Waisted Stretch-Patent Midi Skirt
High-Waisted Stretch-Patent Midi Skirt

Jigsaw Cream Patent Pencil Skirt
Patent Pencil Skirt | Cream

COLOUR-COATED

Any responsible denizen of the United Kingdom likely owns a sturdy, gabardine trench, but what if you opted something other than beige? Influencer and queen of trench coat dressing Tamu McPherson makes a strong case for navy as she wears hers with a plaid mini skirt, cosy grey hoodie, patent loafers and socks, proof that style and comfort are not mutually exclusive. We’re partial to the Barbour x Roksanda collaboration that opened up a world of whimsical colourways to ensure rainy-day style is anything but boring.

A post shared by Tamu McPherson (@tamumcpherson)

A photo posted by on

Layered Denim Trench Coat
Layered Denim Trench Coat

Appliquéd Belted Checked Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat
Appliquéd Belted Checked Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat

Barbour International X Roksanda Vita Contrast-Collar Coated-Cotton Trench Coat
Vita Contrast-Collar Coated-Cotton Trench Coat

Dolce & Gabbana Brown Leopard-Print Trench Coat
Brown Leopard-Print Trench Coat

Transparent Polyurethane Raincoat
Transparent Polyurethane Raincoat

Mosebacke Raincoat Seafoam Green
Mosebacke Raincoat Seafoam Green

Rosana Lai
Rosana Lai
Contributer

"Rosana (Rosie) Lai is a writer, editor, French-fry addict and corgi admirer. Born in Hong Kong and educated in America, Rosie’s love of words and fashion led her to become the fashion director of Tatler Asia before moving to London two years ago. She now continues to contribute to Tatler Asia, in addition to the Financial Times, Harper’s Bazaar Singapore and Citizen Femme on all things style and travel."

Latest