Some people save the good stuff for special occasions. Others believe a Tuesday afternoon is reason enough to light the fancy candles, tune in the record player and pour a glass of Champagne. This gift guide is for her. The women who romanticise the everyday and believe joy is something you make, not something you wait for.
From nostalgic presents and feel-good finds to colourful homeware and small everyday indulgences, here are the best gifts for women who appreciate life’s pleasures— both big and small.
ASSOULINE
Chic Stays Book
Why She’ll Love It: Permanently packed imaginary suitcase? Assouline’s tome delivers all the escapism of a five-star getaway, without the airport queues.
Carl Auböck
Brass Bookends
Why She’ll Love It: These sculptural brass bookends turn even a modest reading collection into a work of art.
Napkin Notes
La Guerite Artwork
Why She’ll Love It: Bring a holiday-state-of-mind magic to her everyday surroundings.
Motown
Songs in the Key of Life Vinyl
Why She’ll Love It: Happiness has a soundtrack. This timeless Stevie Wonder classic is pure, unfiltered joy on vinyl.
Dunelm
Wiggle Rounded Cocktail Glass
Why She’ll Love It: Even a midweek drink deserves a little theatre.
Warninks Advocaat
Pistachio White Chocolate
Why She’ll Love It: This nostalgic throwback delivers a little hit of retro joy, no time machine required.
Eleanor Bowmer
Set of 4 Hand-Illustrated Cake Plates
Why She’ll Love It: These playful plates bring a little sunshine to even the most ordinary afternoon tea.
MG&Co.
Ribbed Beeswax Candles Pack
Why She’ll Love It: Turn an ordinary Tuesday into something worth celebrating.
Anthropologie
Maegen the Good Table Runner
Why She’ll Love It: Bring some personality to the menu, whatever’s being served.
H&M
Large Stainless Steel Vase
Why She’ll Love It: This sculptural silver vase makes a convincing case for keeping the florist on speed dial.
OMHU CPH
Teddy Zebra Print Ottoman
Why She’ll Love It: For the woman who likes her furniture with a little personality, this playful pouffe is part footrest, part design statement and an instant mood-booster for any room
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Knotted Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt
Why She’ll Love It: Because getting dressed should be half the fun.
Guerlain
Refillable Lipstick Jewel Case
Why She’ll Love It: Finds joy in the little rituals.
Gather Glass
Sicily Handblown Glass Vase
Why She’ll Love It: A little slice of Sicilian sunshine, this cheerful yellow vase brings instant la dolce vita to even the greyest of days.
Moët & Chandon
Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2016
Why She’ll Love It: Life’s little wins deserve a proper toast.
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Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.