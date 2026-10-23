Gifts For the Woman in Her... ‘Bring Me Joy’ Era

For the woman who believes in romanticising every moment, finding joy in the little things and making an occasion out of absolutely nothing.

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Some people save the good stuff for special occasions. Others believe a Tuesday afternoon is reason enough to light the fancy candles, tune in the record player and pour a glass of Champagne. This gift guide is for her. The women who romanticise the everyday and believe joy is something you make, not something you wait for.

From nostalgic presents and feel-good finds to colourful homeware and small everyday indulgences, here are the best gifts for women who appreciate life’s pleasures— both big and small.

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Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.