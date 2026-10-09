The Agenda: Your October Just Got More Interesting

There’s no shortage of things competing for our attention. New restaurants to book, exhibitions to see, books to read, places to escape to and cultural moments we're told we just can't miss. The trouble isn't finding things to do; it's deciding what's actually worth our time.
And, as the evenings draw in and our calendars fill up, we're making a case for being a little more discerning about how we spend it. This October, that might mean discovering a new favourite artist, travelling across the country for an unforgettable meal, losing yourself in a brilliant book or swapping another evening of scrolling for the pleasure of live music.
Consider this your monthly edit of the people, places and experiences genuinely deserving of a spot in your diary.
London's art world takes centre stage this October as Frieze returns to the capital, bringing with it a host of exhibitions and creative collaborations worth exploring. Among the highlights is A Composition, a new exhibition at JW Anderson's Pimlico Road space, created in partnership with American Express Platinum. Bringing together designer Jonathan Anderson, conceptual artist Cerith Wyn Evans and an eclectic collective of independent artists, designers and makers, the exhibition offers a rare glimpse into the creative universe Anderson has cultivated around his namesake brand. It's open to the public, making it an accessible addition to your Frieze Week itinerary.
When: 15–21 October 2026, 10am–6pm Where: JW Anderson, 7 Pimlico Road, London SW1W 8PH
At last, London's biggest film festival needn’t stay in the capital. This month, the BFI London Film Festival is taking its cinematic magic on tour, bringing some of the year's most anticipated films to independent cinemas across the UK. From Edinburgh and Glasgow to Cardiff, Belfast, Bristol and Manchester, audiences can catch a selection of festival highlights without making the trip to London. Among the must-sees are The Debut, Jesse Eisenberg's love letter to community theatre starring Julianne Moore; I Love Boosters, a star-studded satire featuring Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie and Demi Moore; and Making Marie Antoinette, Eleanor Coppola's documentary exploring the creative world behind Sofia Coppola's cult film.
When: October 2026 Where: Participating cinemas in Nottingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Sheffield, Newcastle and Bristol
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Think collecting art is reserved for the super-rich? Think again. The Affordable Art Fair returns to Battersea Park this October, bringing together emerging artists, established names and thousands of original artworks, with the aim of making collecting a little less intimidating. This year's tastemakers include bestselling The List author Yomi Adegoke, who has handpicked five works she'd choose to start her own collection. Whether you're looking to invest in your first original piece, discover the next big name, or simply spend an afternoon surrounded by brilliant art, consider this your invitation to explore.
When: 14–18 October 2026 Where: Battersea Park, London
London meets Oaxaca as cult food and music collective Beat Hotel brings its first-ever London residency to the capital. In partnership with Ilegal Mezcal, the four-night takeover sees some of the city's most exciting chefs translating their recent travels through Mexico into one-off dining experiences. Kicking things off is Acme Fire Cult's Andrew Clarke, followed by Ed McIlroy at Finsbury Park favourite Tollington's. Then it's over to Peckham's Hausu, where chef and founder Holly Middleton-Joseph will serve up her interpretation of Oaxacan flavours, before the celebrations culminate in a dancefloor finale at The Carpet Shop, with sets from Coco María, John Gómez and Ri Mistry.
When: 13–16 October 2026 Where: Acme Fire Cult, Tollington's, Hausu and The Carpet Shop, London
Indecisive Librans, listen up as London Restaurant Festival has your dining plans sorted. Whether you're a devoted foodie or simply looking for an excuse to try somewhere new, there's plenty to get your teeth into. Learn the art of pizza-making at Napoli on the Road, master your cocktail skills at The Alligator Bar or explore the city's culinary diversity through the Top Ten Cuisines series, featuring one-night-only four-course menus and opportunities to meet the chefs. For something a little different, the new ALL Accor Weekender combines Shoreditch dining, cocktails and a boutique hotel stay. Arrive hungry.
When: 1–31 October 2026 Where: Restaurants and venues across London
Hidden away on the edge of the North York Moors, chef Tommy Banks's Michelin-starred restaurant celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, making autumn an extra tempting time to visit. The cooking is rooted in the surrounding landscape, with ingredients grown on the family's farm, gathered from the kitchen garden and foraged from nearby hedgerows. For the full experience, book one of the restaurant's nine bedrooms and make a weekend of it.
London's listening bar scene is getting a new cultural address. This October, cult King's Cross favourite Spiritland is taking up residence at the Barbican, bringing its famous sound system and music-first philosophy to the arts centre's space. Inspired by Japan's listening bar culture, the new 100-capacity venue promises everything from jazz and soul to ambient, electronica and contemporary classical, played through a bespoke, high-end sound system. Every evening at 5pm, an album will be played in its entirety, alongside a programme of guest selectors, artist talks, supper clubs and listening sessions. No ticket required.
When: Opens 20 October 2026; Tuesday–Sunday Where: Level 2, Barbican Centre, London
Stevie Wonder celebrates the 50th anniversary of his landmark 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life with a special live performance in Birmingham. Home to classics including Sir Duke, Isn't She Lovely and As, the record remains one of soul music's most beloved masterpieces. Half a century later, its influence is everywhere.
When: Tuesday 13 October 2026 Where: Utilita Arena Birmingham
Forget background music. London's newest listening space wants you to experience sound in a different dimension. Hidden beneath Soho's Dean Street, Polygon Portal is the capital's first dedicated 360° spatial audio listening room, designed to make you feel as though you're standing inside the music itself. The intimate venue brings cutting-edge audio technology to everything from full-album listening sessions and artist-led performances to exclusive premieres and immersive wellbeing experiences. At a time when we're increasingly craving ways to disconnect from our screens and reconnect with culture, consider this an invitation to stop scrolling and start listening.
Where: Polygon Portal, 75 Dean Street, Soho, London W1D 3PU
Before there was Riot Grrrl, there was Poly Styrene. The fearless frontwoman of punk band X-Ray Spex, whose 1977 anthem Oh Bondage Up Yours! became a rallying cry for rebellion, was one of music's most radical and original voices. Now, Dayglo: The Poly Styrene Story, written by music journalist Zoë Howe and Styrene's daughter Celeste Bell, offers an intimate portrait of the woman behind the icon. Exploring her experiences of race, identity, motherhood and mental health, the book traces a life that was every bit as unconventional as her music.
"Jane Schoenbrun is the one," so says Lena Dunham, and if you've seen the eerie, nostalgia-soaked brilliance of I Saw the TV Glow, you'll understand why. Now, the cult filmmaker is turning their singular vision to fiction with Public Access Afterworld, a genre-defying debut that blurs the boundaries between literary fiction, horror and sci-fi. The story begins in 2009, when two lonely teenagers discover a mysterious television broadcast on the night of America's analogue-to-digital switchover. One disappears, setting off a story that spans decades, identities and realities.
Few writers capture the absurdity of modern life quite like Patricia Lockwood. The cult literary voice behind No One Is Talking About This, whose darkly funny exploration of internet culture became a Booker Prize finalist, returns with Agate Head / Stone Soup, a new poetry collection that's every bit as strange, sharp and inventive as you'd expect.
Sunday evenings just got more interesting. London's legendary jazz institution Ronnie Scott's is heading sky-high this autumn, taking over Seabird, the 14th-floor rooftop restaurant at The Hoxton, Southwark, for eight weeks of live music, spectacular city views, good food, and punchy drinks courtesy of Grey Goose. At £80–£100 per person, it's an indulgence, but one that makes a strong case for reclaiming Sunday nights.
When: Every Sunday, 18 October–6 December 2026. Live performances at 5pm Where: Seabird, The Hoxton, Southwark, London
If your idea of a perfect autumn weekend involves great books and even better conversations, Cheltenham Literature Festival deserves a place in your diary. The world's longest-running literature festival returns with more than 500 events, but it's the women taking centre stage who have our attention. Caitlin Moran leads a celebration of the late Jilly Cooper's literary legacy, joined by Rivals star Katherine Parkinson and Bridget Jones creator Helen Fielding. Elsewhere, Ashley James unpacks the misogynistic labels that continue to define women in her new book Bimbo, while Poorna Bell and Fearne Cotton explore why more women are rewriting the rules of midlife. Consider it a weekend of literary escapism with plenty to say about the world we're living in.
When: 9–18 October 2026 Where: Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Autumn is arguably the best time to disappear into the countryside, and Silchester Farm makes a compelling case for swapping city life for a slower pace. Tucked away in the Hampshire countryside, this beautifully restored rural retreat offers everything from cosy, two-person 'Pyggies' (think luxury pig arcs) to a storybook Granary cottage and sprawling farmhouses made for weekends with friends. Spend your days walking, cycling or playing tennis before settling in with local produce from the farm shop. There's even an outdoor pool for anyone brave enough to take an October dip.
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.