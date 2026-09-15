Murderous Millionaires, Gobby Ghosts and a Booker Shortlistee—14 Gripping New Releases to Read Your Way into Autumn

From prize-shortlisted releases to cosy reads for the season, the books to see you through autumn.

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a collage of best books to read for autumn 2026
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If, like us, the rain and lengthening evenings have come as something of a shock after what has been a truly long, hot summer, the bonus is that all those extra nighttime hours are all the excuse you need to hole up inside with a good book. And my, do we have some good books for you to explore this season. From Emma Cline’s Booker-shortlisted tale of a man’s final days, to the latest heartbreaking read from former Women’s Prize shortlistee Louise Kennedy, and, of course, ‘that’ book about ‘unnamed’ (*cough* Natalie Port- *cough*) film star by Rachel Cusk. Add to that a tale of an astrophysicist searching for the meaning of life rather closer to home, another of life-changing secrets shared on an overnight train journey, a rediscovered masterpiece about a singular woman, and a study of the aftermath of a brutal gun crime, and you’ll have some idea of the worlds waiting for your between the covers. Enjoy!

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Catherine Jarvie
Catherine Jarvie
Contributor, Books & Culture

Catherine is a freelance writer, editor and copywriter. As a freelance journalist, she wrote for titles including The Times, The Guardian and The Observer before spending eight years as commercial editor for Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Esquire and Elle Decoration.

Books, art and culture of all stripes are a particular passion. Since returning to freelance in 2019, she has turned her skills to branding and full-service content creation for a broad range of luxury, arts and lifestyle brands, alongside more creative projects, such as book- and script-editing.