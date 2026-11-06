There comes a point in every woman’s life when colouring their hair becomes less about self-expression and experimentation and more about maintenance. It might start as a few strategically placed highlights or the occasional root touch-up, but gradually it becomes a standing appointment every four to six weeks, dictated almost entirely by the growth cycle of proliferating greys. And while there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to cover them, the prospect of spending the rest of our years chasing regrowth isn’t particularly appealing.
Enter grey blending. A technique that’s been steadily gaining traction in salons as well as on social media, it offers a middle ground between committing to permanent colour and embracing a full head of grey, working with your natural greys to create a softer, more dimensional finish that grows out far more gracefully.
But is it really as low-maintenance as it sounds? Can it work if you’ve spent years dyeing your hair a completely different colour? And what should you ask your colourist for if they’re not a grey-blending expert?
What Is Grey Blending—and How Does It Work?
Unlike traditional permanent colour, which aims to conceal every grey hair, grey blending incorporates the silvery tones into the overall colour.
“Grey blending isn’t about going grey, and I think that’s where people get confused,” explains Amanda Magistro, founder of Salon ALM, who has women travelling across continents to sit in her colouring chair. “It’s about working with the greys you’ve got rather than trying to hide every single one. We use a combination of highlights, lowlights and sheer colour to soften everything and create a beautiful, seamless blend.”
For Kent-based grey-blending specialist Rosie Baylis, the appeal is that it offers an alternative to what has traditionally felt like a binary choice. “It gives you the choice that most women don’t realise they had: choosing between colouring their hair forever or going fully grey. There’s a beautiful ‘middle ground’ where the hair is still coloured, but in a much more natural, flattering and low-maintenance way.”
The precise technique depends on your existing colour and the distribution of your greys. “Fine highlights can introduce lighter pieces that soften the contrast between natural grey and pigmented hair,” explains hairstylist and Marie Claire Master Adam Reed. “Lowlights can bring depth back into areas where the hair has become predominantly silver or white.”
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Glosses, toners and balayage can also be used to create a more cohesive finish. The objective isn’t necessarily to make hair lighter, but to soften the distinction between coloured hair and natural regrowth.
Why Can Grey Blending Be More Flattering Than Traditional Colour?
Interestingly, it’s not necessarily grey hair itself that creates an ageing effect, but the colour used to conceal it and the condition of the hair itself. “Often it’s the solid, harsh line of regrowth and brassy, unnatural-looking colour that looks more ageing than the greys themselves,” says Baylis. “Over the years, clients also get further and further away from their natural colour (most often becoming too blonde). By going back to it, they look and feel like themselves again, just a softer version.”
Reed agrees that the contrast created by permanent colour can sometimes be unflattering, particularly with darker shades. “Grey blending allows us to introduce subtle variations of tone and depth, which can soften that contrast and create more movement around the face.”
That said, the objective isn’t really just about looking younger. It’s about finding the perfect combination of tones that complements your natural colouring, rather than automatically reaching for the colour cocktail that hides every grey strand.
When Should You Start Grey Blending?
According to Reed, the distribution of your greys throughout your hair matters more than the total number. “You could have 10% grey and find that it’s concentrated very noticeably around your temples or parting,” he explains. “Equally, somebody with considerably more grey might have it distributed so evenly that it already creates a beautiful natural blend.”
However, Rosie suggests there may be practical advantages to starting before your hair becomes predominantly white. “To avoid as much damage to the hair as possible, the best time to start is when you’re more salt and pepper than fully white, as there’s less for the hair to process. It also makes the journey feel easier.”
For Magistro, the deciding factor is often how much time you’re spending maintaining your colour. “If you’re sick of chasing your regrowth every three weeks, that’s usually a pretty good sign. It’s less about your age and more about wanting beautiful hair without being a slave to your roots.”
How Do You Transition From Permanent Colour to Grey Blending?
If you’ve spent years colouring your hair, particularly with dark permanent dye, the transition requires patience. Trying to remove years of artificial pigment in one appointment could cause unnecessary hair damage.
“We might introduce very fine highlights to begin breaking up the darker colour, or selectively remove some of the existing artificial pigment before refining the tone,” explains Reed. “In other areas, we might actually need to add depth to create a more balanced result.”
According to Baylis, the process typically takes around three to six months, depending on how long you’ve been colouring your hair and how dark you’ve gone. “The key is to soften that line gradually, rather than trying to change everything at once, which can damage the hair and leave it looking brassy.”
A good colourist will gradually soften the line between your natural roots and coloured lengths, rather than attempting an immediate transformation. “Sometimes we can make a huge difference in one appointment, other times it’s a gradual process,” says Magistro. “The most important thing is keeping the hair looking beautiful along the way.”
Does Grey Blending Work on All Hair Colours and Textures?
Yes, although the technique needs to be adapted. On blonde hair, grey strands can already blend relatively seamlessly, while darker hair typically requires more considered placement to soften the contrast.
“I love creating sheer brunettes, creamy blondes and soft golden tones,” says Magistro. “It’s about choosing the right colour and placement to complement your natural hair, texture and skin tone.”
As Magistro says, texture plays an important role. “For coily and Afro-textured hair, I’d consider the natural shape, shrinkage, density and the way the hair is worn, whether that’s naturally, stretched or in protective styles,” adds Reed, who also emphasises the importance of assessing hair strength before introducing lightening treatments.
Is Grey Blending Really Lower-Maintenance?
Yes, considerably so. Because grey blending eliminates the stark line of regrowth associated with permanent colour, salon appointments can become less frequent. “Somebody who previously needed root coverage every four-to-six weeks might eventually be comfortable leaving eight-to-twelve weeks or longer between colour services,” says Reed.
However, lower-maintenance doesn’t mean maintenance-free. You may still need the occasional gloss and toner, especially as the proportion of natural grey increases. At home, conditioning treatments and heat protection are important, while purple shampoo can help neutralise unwanted yellow tones. Baylis recommends EVO Fabuloso Cool Brown colour-depositing conditioner for brunettes and K18 TripleBright for blonde and grey hair. She also advises using heat protection when styling, as excessive heat can contribute to yellowing.
Ultimately, grey blending isn’t about giving up on hair colour. It’s about finding a way to make it work with your hair, not against it. As Magistro puts it, “For me, the ultimate luxury is hair that looks just as beautiful growing out as it did the day you left the salon.” And isn’t that what we all want?
Lottie Winter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire UK. With over a decade of beauty journalism under her belt, she brings a desire to cut through the noise and get to what really matters–– products that deliver, conversations that empower, and beauty that makes people feel like their best selves.