30 of the Most Sought-After New Season Buys to Kick-Start Your Autumn/Winter 2026 Wardrobe

Your guide to the new season pieces worth investing in

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30 AW26 BUYS
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Autumn officially starts today, and it’s my favourite time of year to organise my wardrobe and give it a refresh. Nothing beats rediscovering hidden gems I haven’t worn for months, alongside investing in a few key new-season pieces to bring my wardrobe up to date. This week, as many return from a final end-of-summer holiday and children head back to school, the temperature shift brings with it the need to adjust our wardrobes after what has felt like an endless summer.

It’s also a key moment in the fashion calendar for brands across the board, from the High Street to designers, as new-season collections land in store. If messy end-of-season sale racks aren’t your thing, step into your favourite shops this month to find immaculate rails filled with inspiring new collections. But, if you’re busy with the back-to-school rush or simply don’t have time to shop for yourself as you settle back into work, fear not.

Below, I’ve selected 30 key new-season buys — from transeasonal autumn jackets to new denim washes and shapes, and the back-to-work accessories worth investing in. I’ve done the legwork, so you don’t have to.

30 of the Most Sought-After Autumn/Winter 2026 New Season Buys

Lily Russo-Bah
Lily Russo-Bah
Fashion Director

Lily Russo-Bah joined Marie Claire UK as Fashion Director in 2024. With over 18 years of experience in fashion editorial and e-commerce across print and digital, she has delivered industry-leading editorial content, creative direction, and social strategy.

Lily is responsible for shaping and executing the magazine’s new fashion repositioning and content strategy. Her flair for trend spotting and distinctive editorial vision mean Marie Claire UK readers are always one step ahead of the game.

She is a passionate supporter of female empowerment, diversity and sustainability and in her new role she is thrilled to be able to support female founders, to highlight the diverse talent in the fashion industry and to give a platform to brands making a positive social impact in the world. 