Autumn officially starts today, and it’s my favourite time of year to organise my wardrobe and give it a refresh. Nothing beats rediscovering hidden gems I haven’t worn for months, alongside investing in a few key new-season pieces to bring my wardrobe up to date. This week, as many return from a final end-of-summer holiday and children head back to school, the temperature shift brings with it the need to adjust our wardrobes after what has felt like an endless summer.
It’s also a key moment in the fashion calendar for brands across the board, from the High Street to designers, as new-season collections land in store. If messy end-of-season sale racks aren’t your thing, step into your favourite shops this month to find immaculate rails filled with inspiring new collections. But, if you’re busy with the back-to-school rush or simply don’t have time to shop for yourself as you settle back into work, fear not.
Below, I’ve selected 30 key new-season buys — from transeasonal autumn jackets to new denim washes and shapes, and the back-to-work accessories worth investing in. I’ve done the legwork, so you don’t have to.
30 of the Most Sought-After Autumn/Winter 2026 New Season Buys
ME+EM
Sharp Shoulder Blazer
If you love Chloé and Celine this season, ME+EM's velvet blazer is perfect for channelling autumn's folk-inspired aesthetic, in a way that feels modern and grownup.
AGOLDE
Big Cuff Jean Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Whilst Barrel jeans are here to stay, Agolde's Big Cuff jeans feel decidedly smarter and a welcomed change from the voluminous pairs currently in my wardrobe.
COS
Angular Leather Heeled Loafers
COS is always my go-to for modern footwear. These brown heeled loafers will be replacing my summer sandals pronto.
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing Trench Coat
Last season Saint Laurent made a nylon trench one of the most desired pieces of the year. This September, Massimo Dutti has answered our prayers with this High Street version, perfect for elevating everyday school run outfits, whilst making a polished evening coverup.
Reiss
Wool Pinstripe Belted Pencil Skirt in Grey
Skirt suits have taken over as this autumn's go-to workwear look. Avoid a structured white shirt and instead opt for a tonal silk blouse. After dark, simply undo a button, and add the sharpest stilettos you own.
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
If, like me, you need colour in your wardrobe all-year-round, look no further than Reformation's satin dress coat. Pair with jeans, a tee and flats or as a statement evening coverup.
Nothing motivates me more than na incredibly chic laptop bag for work.
Finding Fortunes
Halo Ruffle Mini Dress
Autumn calls for richer colour palette. Wear this ruffle detail mini dress in purple with bare legs and evening flats or with tights and boots in the middle of winter.
M&S
Suedette Collared Peplum Utility Jacket
I'm usually a bit of a snob when it comes to faux suede, but having seen this jacket IRL, no one will ever know, it's that good.
Prada
Embellished Satin Slingback Pumps in Black - Prada
Whilst Miuccia Prada's embellished knee-high boots are a little OTT for the every day, this sling-back version will seamlessly take you from desk to dinner.
Saint Laurent
High-Rise Straight Jeans in Blue
Finding the perfect stonewash jeans is no mean feat and when you calculate the cost per wear - this Saint Laurent pair pays for itself.
H&M
Appliquéd Twill Jacket
Its been a while since military jackets were so readily available on the High Street, but for Autumn/Winter 2026 every designer from Khaite to McQueen was championing the style. This H&M version looks way beyond its High Street price tag.
ZIMMERMANN
Zimmermann Spliced Scarf Handkerchief-Hem Skirt
Zimmermann devotees were immediately taken by the collection's scarf-inspired pieces. This skirt from the latest autumn collection is as timeless as it is statement.
Valesque
Cami crushed-velvet shoulder bag
German label Valesque is fast becoming the fashion insider's go-to handbag label to name drop and carry—for when a designer handbag feels too much.
& Other Stories
Long Wool Coat
Whilst it may not feel like winter coat weather, great High Street styles are worth snapping up as soon as you see them.
ZARA
Resin Stone Choker Necklace
Maximalist jewellery is here to stay. This Zara choker is an excellent starting point.
Boden
Fife Suede Chore Jacket
A classic suede jacket is one of the few items I wear all year round. Its the right weight for chillier autumn mornings, and can be layered over a polo-neck when the mercury drops.
Mango
Satin Jacquard Trousers
Rich fabrics such as jacquard and brocade are bringing the mood for autumn. Pair these trousers with a thin grey knit.
ALIGNE
Monroe Denim Maxi Dress
Its time to put away summer's white cotton dresses and switch over to heavier fabrics such as this denim midi dress. I
Dear Frances
Alma Knee Boot
When deciding what pieces to invest in each winter, a great pair of black boots is always top of my list.
LA DOUBLEJ
Feathers-Trimmed Ribbed Cashmere and Silk-Blend Turtleneck Sweater
Adding personality to every day pieces such as a classic roll neck is what the new season is all about. Case in point is this feather-cuffed version from La Double J.
WAT THE BRAND
Faux Fur Collared Bomber - Black
Former editors Sarah and Philippa continue to grown their label WAT The Brand - and this fur-trimmed jacket will make the school run feel that little bit chicer.
Reiss
Oversized Leather Jacket in Aubergine
Celine's cult logo belt is back in stock in new season colours. Style over everything from your favourite shirt to oversized coats.
For when a simple white T-shirt feels too casual, opt for a draped blouse, autumn's top of choice.
Jimmy Choo
Faiz 100 Heels
Jimmy Choo's Faiz heels were almost an instant sell-out when they were first introduced last season. Due to popular demand they are now available in black lace and have all the hallmarks of a great occasion heel.
Alemais
Odessa Embroidered Midi Dress
Wear this Alemais dress everywhere from winter weddings to New Year's Eve parties.
Gucci
Paparazzo Medium Top Handle Bag
The Paparazzo bag is just one of the cult accessories Demna Gvasalia has introduced since joining Gucci last year.
Staud
Lark sequin-embellished feather-trimmed mesh midi skirt
Don't save statement pieces like this Staud skirt for special occasions. Instead add a chunky knit, boots and an oversized coat to brighten up your morning commute.
Jigsaw
Shearling Collar Leather Jacket
Jigsaw has long been one of our go-to destinations for investment leather on the High Street. This black leather jacket with detachable shearling collar is smart and versatile in equal measure - exactly what you need when making such a purchase.