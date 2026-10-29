I Spent a Month Trying to Beat the Winter Blues—These Were the Only Things That Actually Made a Difference

It's officially autumn: the clocks have changed, we've had our first named storm of the season and pumpkin spice is on the menu wherever we look. And this means only one thing—it'll be winter in the blink of an eye.

For many of us, winter stirs up complicated feelings. On the one hand, there's all the excitement of Halloween (don't judge me!), bonfire night and Christmas, but on the other, it's dark, dank and frankly pretty miserable outside.

And we know that this impacts our mood. While official figures suggest only a small proportion of the population suffers from clinically diagnosed winter depression (more commonly known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD), studies show that anecdotally, many of us experience dips in mood, energy and motivation at this time of year.

In fact, according to the Yale School of Medicine Winter Depression Research Clinic, around 90% of people notice seasonal shifts in winter, mirroring what we see in nature: a slowing down and conserving of energy for the spring.

For me personally, there was always a quiet dread that accompanied the autumn clock change. As a naturally anxious person, something about the dark, dreary, long days of winter triggered me to feel even more uneasy than ever, so trust me when I say I've spent years searching for solutions to my winter malaise.

So, when I was asked to try a range of beat-the-winter-blues hacks for a month, it's safe to say I was suitably qualified, as well as keen. Would four weeks of brain-boosting habits be just what I needed to embrace the season? You'll have to keep reading to find out—but in the meantime, you might enjoy perusing our guides to autumn energy slump solutions, what the clock change does to your mental health and the antidotes to optimisation culture, here.

The Winter Blues Are Kicking In, so I Tried These Hacks To Feel Better—Here’s What Worked To Boost Mood, Energy and Focus

What are the ‘winter blues’?

As touched on above, it's common (and, experts agree, natural) for our moods to dip slightly as the weather cools and the daylight dims.

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“Winter blues is an informal term for feeling lower in mood or energy during the darker months,” explains Dr Ahmed Shoka, consultant psychiatrist at Medical Express Clinic. “Reduced daylight can affect the body clock and sleep. Doing less and seeing fewer people may also contribute to a lower overall mood.”

You might notice reduced energy, increased fatigue and a lack of motivation to go about your usual routines. And while the exact causes of the malaise aren't clear, it's generally accepted that reduced exposure to daylight impacts our hormones, with serotonin levels dipping, causing fatigue and listlessness.

What are beat the winter blues hacks?

The good thing about so many of us feeling similarly about the winter months is that there's plenty of advice out there about how to feel a little brighter. It's important to note, at this point, that if you're concerned about persistent low mood, it's always worth speaking to a GP or medical professional.

This being said, if you're looking for some easy, everyday ways to boost mood and energy, beat the winter blues hacks could be the solution. So, what kind of things are we talking about here?

“When we think about beat the winter blues hacks, we tend to mean small, intentional habits that help you feel more in control of your day,” shares former NHS registered nurse, author and founder of wellness brand, Tolicious, Cass Uk. “It could be something as simple as getting outside during daylight, arranging a weekly catch-up with a friend, creating something to look forward to or being more deliberate about how you spend your evenings.”

Crucially, the habits are simple, easy to fit into a busy life and (perhaps most importantly), free. No chasing unrealistic aesthetics here—music to our ears. Even better? Implementing these habits when life is harder can benefit us even when things are brighter again, too.

“As someone who works with ambitious women making big changes in their lives, I often see how easily personal wellbeing gets pushed to the bottom of the list when work, family and other responsibilities take priority,” she continues. “We can become so focused on getting through our to-do lists that we forget to ask ourselves what we need to feel good.

“For me, the key is to stop waiting until you feel motivated to do something positive. Build small habits into your routine that support you even on the days when your energy is low, especially when you know that the ‘winter blues’ are around the corner.”

I tried these 5 beat the winter blues hacks—here's what actually worked

1. Getting outside (in all weathers)

I'll level with you: I'm a fair-weather girl. When my kids were little, I'd have to get outside come rain or shine, if only to do the school run. But now they're older and more self-sufficient, I can spend whole days not leaving the comfort of my house—and I'm not mad about it. Even my dog isn't a fan of a wet and windy walk, preferring instead to snuggle with me under a blanket on the sofa.

However, the experts are unanimous on the benefits of natural daylight and fresh air for everyone.

“One of the simplest hacks, and yet arguably one of the most important, is getting outside during the daylight hours,” agrees Cass Uk. “Natural daylight helps regulate our circadian rhythm, which influences our sleep-wake cycle, and getting outside can also provide a welcome mental break.”

I'm lucky, though: week one of my month-long challenge is still unseasonably warm, meaning I'm more than happy to head out for a lunchtime run or walk. I'm also able to enjoy my morning coffee in the (almost warm!) sun most days, too, which is a huge win, although possibly not the ideal conditions for testing the winter blues theory!

Perhaps I'll have to revisit this hack later in the month.

2. Embracing the season

A couple of years back, I read Katherine May's wonderful book, Wintering, all about leaning into the joys of winter: hunkering down, stepping back and enjoying a simpler routine. And as much as I loved the premise, I've been (predictably) rubbish at putting any of it into practice.

So, in week two, I'm determined to pare back my routine where I can, and make room for those glimmers we can all find if we look hard enough.

“Winter can be a beautiful time to simplify,” shares advanced meditation teacher Beth Upton. “Fewer social engagements and less time outdoors can give us an opportunity to appreciate the quality of things, rather than continually filling our lives with newness.

“We can become so accustomed to looking for the next thing that we overlook what is already here. A warm drink, an unhurried meal or a quiet evening can offer a great deal when we give it our attention.”

For me, this looked like switching an evening meal out with friends to a morning dog walk and coffee (two birds with one stone, as I was also getting my daily quota of natural light!) and keeping my evening free; lighting the lamps and candles as dusk fell (no big light energy for me, thanks) and popping a chilli on the hob to putter away all afternoon (there are few things I find as exciting as having a delicious dinner to look forward to!)

Turns out, the darker evenings aren't that bad once you find those micro joys.

3. Maintaining social connection

Earlier this year, I wrote about treating my friendships like a wellness habit, and I'm proud to say it's something I've been loving ever since. But in winter, I'll be honest: my tolerance for activities that don't require a sofa and a heated blanket is, let's say, low. But I know that I feel so much better after connecting with my girlfriends, so I'm determined to try harder.

“One of the simplest things we can do to support our wellbeing is maintain our relationships, all year-round,” advises Cass Uk. “When it's cold and dark, it's easy to cancel plans and retreat into our own routines, especially when we're already feeling tired and drained. But this is when it’s extra important to prioritise socialising, so that you don’t end up feeling lonely or isolated during the winter. It could be something as simple as arranging a call with a friend or inviting someone over for a cup of coffee. Small, consistent moments of connection can make a real difference to how supported we feel.”

And I found tying social connection into things that I have to do worked really well for me—wellness habit stacking, if you will. Rather than rushing home from a day working in London and shooting back into town the following day for a meeting, I ask one of my besties to join me for the evening, and we split the cost of a hotel for the night, and it's money excellently well spent. I could get used to this kind of hack....

4. Regular movement

As a health and fitness writer, I'm pretty dedicated to my exercise regimen already, but I know that it can be tougher to motivate ourselves to work out in the winter months. But movement really is medicine when it comes to boosting mood, energy and more.

“I always recommend regular physical activity, maintaining a consistent sleep routine and eating a balanced diet, as these habits can improve energy levels, support physical health and help manage stress and low mood all year round,” shares GP and medical adviser for IQDoctor, Dr Suzanne Wylie. “Exercise does not need to involve going to the gym, as brisk walking, dancing at home, swimming or cycling can all be beneficial, with adults generally advised to aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity each week.”

With this in mind, I don't let the grey skies and drizzle dampen my motivation, and lace up my trainers regardless for a rainy run—and despite spending much of the 45 minutes fantasising about a hot coffee and shower on my return, I loved it. And the sense of achievement that I'd stuck to my fitness goals despite the weather? Off the charts.

5. Prioritising sleep and rest

Another thing I'm notoriously poor at prioritising? Rest. But if perimenopause is teaching me nothing else, it's the value of a consistent and calming sleep routine; otherwise, those 4 a.m. wake-ups hit even harder.

And with the clocks changing, I'm grateful for my newfound diligence: I barely notice the difference, other than my wind-down routine takes place in the dark instead.

“Sleep can be thrown off completely during the winter, but creating an evening ritual that lets you wind down can make you actually look forward to those darker evenings,” shares Cass Uk. “Try creating a simple ritual that signals the end of the working day, such as changing into comfortable clothes, making a warming drink, reading for 15 minutes, taking a bath or listening to a podcast while preparing dinner. It can really help you to shut off and make the darker evenings more enjoyable.”

And she's not wrong: I take the time to head upstairs half an hour earlier for a week (sans screens), and it makes all the difference to how easily I fall asleep. The night wakings, not so much, but we can't have it all.

Beat the winter blues hacks—my honest feedback

So, at the end of the month, which ones am I sticking with, and what's being ditched? It might sound trite, but I can honestly say I've found all of them beneficial.

But of all of them, the one that surprised me was the wintering idea, and that's the one I'd highly recommend, especially if you're an anxious type. Leaning into the cosy vibes encouraged me to notice all the wonderful things about this time of year, both in nature (the leaves! Conkers!) and closer to home, too.

The best bit? Because most of them were things I'd do anyway, I haven't created any more work for myself, which is key, as we're all busier than ever. Rather, I've built consistent, achievable habits that I'm more than happy to keep up—all in all, a winter wellbeing win.

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