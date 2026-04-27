Volvo’s Best-Selling Car Just Got an EV Upgrade—Why the EX60 May Just Convince You to Switch to Electric

Volvo unveiled the new model in Stockholm earlier this year

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The Volvo EX60 - a true masterclass in design and an impressive leap for electric vehicles
(Image credit: Volvo)

Volvo's best-selling car, the iconic XC60, has sold over 2.7 million times worldwide - and for good reason. The vehicle is well-loved internationally; the safety features are second to none, the design is world-class, and - when eco-consciousness is a key motivator for drivers to switch to electric vehicles - it has introduced excellent hybrid models.

But now, Volvo is taking on a new challenge entirely: combining the magic of the iconic XC60 with the energy efficiency of their first fully electric model, the EX30. The result? A car that is sleek, safe, and promises to make driving an electric vehicle easier than ever before. Enter: the EX60.

The new model, which was unveiled in Stockholm earlier this year, is built on Volvo's most advanced technology base, SPA3, which allows for 810km of driving on a single charge; an impressive advancement from its predecessor, with a charge time of just ten minutes. According to the team at Volvo, just 19 minutes of charging increases the battery from 10% to 80%.

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The Volvo EX60 - a Masterclass in Design and Electric Vehicle Efficiency

(Image credit: Volvo)

With regards to the safety features, the EX60 also boasts exceptional sensing and software which engages a dual-monitoring system tracking both internal and external conditions. The manufacturer's award-winning Driver Understanding System is able to detect micro-changes to the driver's focus, due to tiredness or distraction, and effectively offer functional support. And, further ensuring all passengers safety, the multi-adaptive safety belts also offer personalised protection for those in the front seats based on size, body shape and seating position, while simultaneously gauging external safety and pre-emptively offering protective measures ahead of potential collisions.

The Volvo EX60 - a Masterclass in Design and Electric Vehicle Efficiency

(Image credit: Volvo)

Embodying Volvo's heritage and commitment to Scandinavian design elements, the EX60 is also impressively chic; think natural materials alongside six illumination themes, including a forest light projection that simulates natural sunlight, as well as light-adjustable panoramic roof and Volvo Cars’ latest air purification technology.

Considering that the EX60 is now Volvo's lowest carbon footprint for a fully electric car, it could just be the deciding factor in making the very tempting EV switch.

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Jadie Troy-Pryde
Jadie Troy-Pryde
News Editor

Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.